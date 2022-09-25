New mod adds Service Carbine from GTA Online to GTA San Andreas

GTA is one of the most popular series in the history of gaming, especially in the modding community.

The modding community never fails to amaze, as it keeps introducing new ways of interacting with the game. One such new mod now allows players to use the Service Carbine in GTA San Andreas.

Service Carbine is a new assault rifle that was just added to GTA Online as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. With that being said, let’s learn everything about the mod that allows players to use the rifle in San Andreas.

Service Carbine has come to GTA San Andreas, thanks to a mod

Notorious MCJ, from the modding community, has created a mod bringing the experience of the new Service Carbine assault rifle to GTA San Andreas. With different color tints, players can now equip CJ with the powerful weapon and complete all missions in a new way.

The original version of the mod had some issues so the creator released an update for the same.

Here is everything the update fixes in the Service Carbine mod:

8 Tint textures have been corrected

Updated all .txd models

The creator also shared his future roadmap for introducing new weapons in the game. Here are a few mods for the game that players can expect the creator to release this year:

Heavy Revolver

SNS Pistol

Combat Pistol

That is not all, as the creator has shared his vision for next year by stating a few weapon mods expected to be released next year:

Shrewsbury Heavy Shotgun

Coil Compact EMP Launcher

Widowmaker

Vom Feuer Compact Grenade Launcher

Shrewsbury Sweeper Shotgun

Up N' Atomizer

Unholy Hellbringer

Vom Feuer Precision Rifle

Hawk & Little Bullpup Shotgun

The creator seems to be dedicated to creating different weapon mods. Till then, players can play with the Service Carbine mod and conquer Groove Street. The assault rifle is one of the newest weapons in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Everything to know about the Service Carbine assault rifle

The Service Carbine assault rifle is made by Vom Feuer in GTA Online. The weapon was recently added to the game on August 25, 2022. It is a military-type rifle that looks to be heavily inspired by the real-life hybrid M16, with design cues taken from M16A4 and XM16E1.

The weapon has the third highest damage rate in the entire assault rifle class in the game. Here are some important features of the weapon:

34.75 damage points

10 chest shots to eliminate players with Rank 100 or above

480 rounds per minute rate of fire

It can inflict more damage, approx. 278.0 damage per second, if its shots per second get multiplied by its standard damage output. The assault rifle comes with a standard 30 rounds magazine capacity. However, players can upgrade it to 60 rounds per magazine.

Overall, it is a pretty good assault rifle with the use of which players can wreck havoc on the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County.

With the latest update, players can purchase it from the Ammu-Nation or Agency Armory for a price of $370,000.

With GTA 6 still far away and possibly set in Vice City, it’s the best time for players to pick and play San Andreas once again.

Disclaimer: Neither Sportskeeda nor the writer encourages players to use mods, respecting both the original content as well as the developers of the game.

