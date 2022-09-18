Which is the fastest muscle car in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC?

GTA Online is filled with different classes of vehicles, including beloved muscle cars that gamers love to drive. These automobiles are generally characterized by their powerful engines designed specifically to provide a top-performing driving experience.

There are tons of muscle cars available in the game; however, one might wonder which the best one is. To be the most preferred choice of players, an automobile has to be faster than other offerings in its class, have a great top speed, and also the shortest lap time.

There’s only one vehicle that ticks all those boxes: the Bravado Buffalo STX. With that being said, it's time to learn all the things that this muscle car has to offer.

How fast is the Buffalo STX in GTA Online?

Bravado Buffalo STX is considered the fastest muscle car in GTA Online, even competing directly with some of the Sports class vehicles. It boasts a powerful acceleration that helps it reach a staggering top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h).

Its aerodynamics gives it an edge over other muscle cars in the game, as the vehicle has the shortest lap time of 1:03.463. It also has some of the best braking capabilities and excellent stability while taking corners. All of this makes it a force to be reckoned with in the game.

Apart from the speed, players can also upgrade the vehicle with Imani-tech and install Missile Lock-on Jammer or convert it into RC Bandito. This makes it a worthwhile purchase for players even in 2022.

Buffalo STX in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

Bravado Buffalo STX was added to GTA Online with the release of The Contract update in 2021. It’s a four-door muscle car whose design seems to be inspired by the following real-life cars:

2015-present Dodge Charger (LD) – Overall Design

2013-2017 SRT/Dodge Viper (VX I) – Tail Lights

2015–2020 Shelby GT350 (S550) – Hood

BMW M4 (F82/F83) and BMW M3 (F80) – Side vents

The car is generally considered a newer variant of the Buffalo S and standard Buffalo. Its visual appearance consists of the following parts:

Front:

Large central intake with a black plastic frame on its upper portion

Smaller intakes to help the front brakes cool off

Narrow grille bearing the Bravado emblem

Headlights consisting of modern LED-like light strips

Elevated-shaped hood bearing small intake

Sides of the car:

Distinctive bottom lines

Angled side skirts

Painted handles on doors

Rear of the vehicle:

Small trunk lid with a spoiler on it

A black panel house bearing the Bravado badge

Tail lights on the outer edges of the aforementioned panel

Bulky bumper with narrow exit vents on edges

A license plate on a rectangular section in the center

A black plastic section on the bottom portion featuring a central vent

The Buffalo STX features a set of five-spoke dual rims fitted with low-profile tires. When it comes to performance, the vehicle seems to be running on a single-cam V8 engine, coupled to an eight-speed gearbox powering it in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain.

This car is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a cost of $1,612,500 - $2,150,000.

Rockstar Games has introduced a variety of muscle cars in GTA Online. However, when it comes to being the fastest one, the Buffalo STX takes first place for its overall performance.

