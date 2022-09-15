Why GTA Online players should get a BF400 this week (75% discount)

GTA Online has once again proved with the latest weekly update that they want players to make a collection of vehicles.

The update allows them to purchase select vehicles at huge discounts throughout the week. One of the most enticing discounts is on the BF400 motorcycle, which is currently available at a staggering 75% discounted price. However, with so many vehicles already in the game, one could wonder if the bike is worth buying in 2022.

With that being said, let’s learn everything about the BF400 in GTA Online.

Everything to know about the BF400 motorcycle in GTA Online - Price, performance, & more

The BF400 is an enduro motorcycle in GTA Online, and was added to the game as part of the Cunning Stunts update in 2016. It is manufactured by Nagasaki in the game, a Japanese vehicle manufacturer that seems to be inspired by Kawasaki.

BF400 has taken inspiration from the real-life KTM 450 Rally, especially for its light configuration and front fairing. When looking at it for the first time, it appears like a modernized Sanchez dirt bike. Its similar design, however, has some tweaks here and there that help it have its own identity. Its visual appearance consists of the following features:

Front side:

Upside-down forks with fender

Large-sized curved fairing

Black vertical panel with three circular headlights

Dual supports to the handlebars

Small covers on the handlebars

Main body:

Front fairing partially covering the body

Grilled section

Carbon-fiber fairing protecting the lower area

Protective frames on the rear side

The fuel tank on the upper side

A long black seat accompanying the fuel tank

A single exhaust pipe on the right

Rear area:

Long rear fender

Small tail light

Double-sided swingarm

Exhaust attached to the right fuel tank

Liveries may have the following sponsors:

Chepalle

Atomic

Jackal Racing

Fukaru

Terroil

Xero

Total Ride Motors

Nagasaki

On the performance side, it is powered by a single-player engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, with its sound being similar to the one used in the Enduro and Sanchez. Channel X is the default radio station for players when driving the BF400 in GTA Online.

It is normally available to purchase for $95,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. However, it is currently available at a massive 75% discount and players can get it for $23,750 throughout the week. Once purchased, it can have either the Sprunk or Atomic Livery applied, which players can remove at Los Santos Customs.

Is it worth purchasing in 2022?

Being a rally bike, the BF400 is considered to possess excellent performance, especially at high speeds. Its best feature is its suspension, with the help of which it can easily absorb jump impact. Although it has decent acceleration, its top speed is relatively easy to achieve thanks to the bike’s design and aerodynamics.

One fascinating aspect of BF400 is its ability to have one of the highest top speeds for any land vehicle in the game on a full upgrade. This makes it one of the best options for players as a getaway choice.

With this week’s huge discount, it is definitely worth purchasing in GTA Online.

Rockstar has done a great job in keeping the vehicular discounts enticing enough. Motorcycle enthusiasts can surely look forward to purchasing BF400 this week and wreaking havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

