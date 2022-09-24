Alleged GTA 6 actor uses Vice City hashtag on Instagram

The GTA 6 leaks gave a glimpse of the upcoming protagonists in the series, and it looks like the alleged actor behind the male protagonist recently gave a hint about it.

Bryan Zampella, the rumored actor behind the male protagonist of the upcoming GTA 6, has recently shared a post on his Instagram account “the_z_man_cometh,” in which he used a Vice City hashtag.

The actor has been heavily speculated to be playing a role in the game since 2019. Using the hashtag right after the recent leaks about the game being set in Vice City is once again raising questions about him possibly being involved in the game’s development.

Bryan Zampella might play the role of the male protagonist in GTA 6

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, famous reporter Matheusvictorbr- shared an Instagram post of Bryan Zampella, where the actor can be seen taking a picture with the classic DMC DeLorean. In the picture, the actor wrote:

“Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads.”

However, one interesting thing to note is that the actor has used Vice City as one of the hashtags, which raises further speculation about his involvement in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

The recent GTA 6 leak incident shared brief footage of the game being set in the fan-favorite Vice City. The game will be set in the modern version of the city.

It will be good if the actor is involved in the next game. Players should note that neither the actor nor Rockstar Games have confirmed the same yet. However, with the recent leaks about the upcoming game that happened unexpectedly last week, players can expect Rockstar to announce the game properly soon.

What else do we know about GTA 6 so far?

GTA 6 is set to take place in Vice City, as seen in the leaked footage. One of the footage showed a metro rail on which the words “Vice City” were written on it. Another footage shows the players driving a car and taking a turn for “Washington Beach.” Washington Beach was one of the most iconic locations in previous Vice City games.

The leaked footage showed a cop vehicle bearing the initials “V.C.P.D.” which previously stood for the Vice City Police Department.

The 90+ leaked footage also confirms the rumored female protagonist that is going to accompany the male protagonist. The female looks to be a Latina, and will most likely be a couple with the other.

The game is also looking to feature a new Weapon Wheel and players will be able to drop or pick up weapons from the ground up. It looks to have more refined character movement, more interior customization options for vehicles, and different weapon characteristics.

Rockstar has done a great job in not confirming any leaked details of the game yet, as they promised to properly introduce the game when it is ready. They have also shared their disappointment with the current situation and promised to give an update on the upcoming game soon.

The game is rumored to be released anywhere between April 2023 and March 2024.

