Gaming industry shows support to Rockstar after GTA 6 leaks

GTA 6 early build leaks spread confusion about the game’s quality and it seems that the gaming industry has come together in clearing it.

Many big names in the gaming industry have come forward to support Rockstar Games and suggest to fans how early build footage of the game differs from the actual product. From famous names in gaming like Joe Miller to various fan accounts of popular games, everyone shared different early build footage of the games on Twitter.

Rockstar Games received support from the gaming industry on the incident of GTA 6 leaks

Cian Maher @cianmaher0 "Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game"



Here's a Thunderjaw from an early build of Horizon: Zero Dawn "Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game" Here's a Thunderjaw from an early build of Horizon: Zero Dawn https://t.co/Xq6fw5fS0e

As seen in the aforementioned tweet, famous writer Cian Maher shared an early build screenshot of the fan-favorite game Horizon: Zero Dawn.

The image shows how different the early build of the game was in comparison to the finished footage, suggesting that people should not worry about the quality of GTA 6 after seeing the leaks.

Joe Miller, a famous name in the gaming industry, shared a comparison between the early build of the famous game Marvel’s Spider-Man and its finished quality. He stated:

“Never ever judge a game based on super early builds!”

Joe Miller @JoeMiller101



Marvel’s Spider-Man early stages vs final



#GTA6 Never ever judge a game based on super early builds!Marvel’s Spider-Man early stages vs final Never ever judge a game based on super early builds! Marvel’s Spider-Man early stages vs final 👀#GTA6 https://t.co/lqpRrKqrE0

Another famous insider and reporter, Naughty Dog Central, shared early build footage of The Last of Us, one of the most popular games of the decade. The source mentioned the following in a tweet:

“Every game you ever played went through this.”

Naughty Dog Central @NaughtyNDC Yes..this is what the Last of Us looked like in it's development stages.



Every game you ever played went through this. Yes..this is what the Last of Us looked like in it's development stages.Every game you ever played went through this. https://t.co/acNFSRjIAo

Gaming director of A Plague Tale, Kevin Choteau, shared a brief comparison of an upcoming game’s early build and its release statement. The clip shows a huge difference in the quality of the title, looking like a generational gap between the two.

Kevin Choteau @KChoteau "Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game"



Here, A Plague Tale: Requiem in one of its first build vs the upcoming release: "Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game" Here, A Plague Tale: Requiem in one of its first build vs the upcoming release: https://t.co/Ft4fUjjIoX

Fans have equally responded to the ongoing controversy and expressed their reactions, seeing support from the gaming industry as a whole. Here are some of the best fan reactions to seeing such support from the industry:

Jennifer Harrison⁷ @GeneticJen @cianmaher0 Splatoon is one of my faves. Not only do these images make the same point, but how the gameplay worked out led them to go with the look they ended up on. Gameplay first @cianmaher0 Splatoon is one of my faves. Not only do these images make the same point, but how the gameplay worked out led them to go with the look they ended up on. Gameplay first https://t.co/kRE5QNJm4s

Exploring Life @ExploringLife42 @KerMillie14 @NaughtyNDC The early development of GTA 5 looked like GTA San Andreas lol @KerMillie14 @NaughtyNDC The early development of GTA 5 looked like GTA San Andreas lol

blitzcloud @blitzcloud @KChoteau I mean, whoever made the take that graphics are the first thing finished in any media form doesn't need to be listened to at all. @KChoteau I mean, whoever made the take that graphics are the first thing finished in any media form doesn't need to be listened to at all.

Michael Ortiz @michael_ortiz4 @KChoteau ❣️

I heard that the first voices are flat and without characterization so it's hard to work with them haha @AsoboStudio every masterpiece must have a process❣️I heard that the first voices are flat and without characterization so it's hard to work with them haha @KChoteau @AsoboStudio every masterpiece must have a process🙌❣️I heard that the first voices are flat and without characterization so it's hard to work with them haha😬

It is good to see the entire gaming community coming in support of Rockstar Games as a whole, stating facts and giving more clarity about the early build footage of the leaks. The hacker who started the whole situation by leaking footage of GTA 6 seems to have been quiet for the past couple of days.

What’s the update on the entire GTA leak situation so far?

They leaked over ninety different gameplay footage and clips related to the GTA 6 development build last week, shaking the whole internet by storm. He tried to blackmail Rockstar Games into negotiating with him and threatened to release more stuff.

According to a report by notable gaming enthusiast Michael, the hacker is claimed to be a young teen from the UK, allegedly 16 years old, and the leader of the famous Lapsus$ ransomware gang. His name is reportedly Arion, but when going online, he changes his name to “Breachbase” and “White” when going online.

The hacker also reportedly closed his Telegram account previously and his post on GTAForums got deleted by Admins. However, they allegedly created another account, as noted by Michael.

Rockstar released an official statement on September 19, giving insight into the situation by stating:

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto."

It continues:

"At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

The developers have also promised to showcase the upcoming title in the GTA series when it’s ready and fans can expect an update on it soon.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far