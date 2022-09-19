GTA 6 leaker shuts down Telegram account, community member warns against scammers posing as him

The GTA 6 leak event has taken a turn for the worse, as it seems that a lot of fake accounts pretending to be hackers are trying to scam fans.

According to a Twitter post by famous gaming reporter Ben, a lot of "Tea Pot" accounts are trying to scam people by pretending to be the same person who leaked GTA 6's footage.

The incident came to light after the hacker shared that he had the source code for Grand Theft Auto 5 on sale, before he shut down his Telegram account.

Scammers pose as GTA 6 leaker, Take-Two reaches out to GTAForums

Ben @videotech_ PSA: Don't bother following Tea Pot accounts on Twitter, they're likely fake accounts pretending to be the hacker.



As seen in the aforementioned tweet, Ben shared that Tea Pot accounts on Twitter are just pretending to be the hacker and are not the real deal. He also urged fans not to give money to these accounts as they are just big scams on the internet right now.

He previously reported that the hacker officially deleted his Telegram account from where he wanted to negotiate with the developers. He also informed everyone about the possibility of fake accounts as the real hacker is no longer available to interact with. Here is his full tweet:

Ben @videotech_ The hacker has officially deleted his Telegram account.



Fans acknowledged his report and shared their reactions to the news. Here are some of the best comments by fans on the post:

Lamarck @LukkaChaves_exe @videotech_ Amazing that this has to be said but even after being said i bet some people gonna be scammed by some grifters

Joe @josephjscollen @videotech_ Wish you told me this before, I'm down £100,000

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 @videotech_ He's threatening to release the test build of the game. It's most likely fake but I would recommend muting the account just in case.

Gabriel_Batata @GabriBatatinha @videotech_ Hey, i am thinking... is this whole GTA thing... how is it going to affect the Gaming Industry as a Hole ? Its a big thing, i am really afraid of what can happen

Dr. Cogent @Dr_Cogent @videotech_ LOL anyone dumb enough to give someone money on Twitter gets what they deserve.

Kevinchadwick55 🇮🇪 @kevinchadwick55 @videotech_ Tomorrow is going to be a very interesting day

In a recent tweet, Ben also shared that Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, have contacted GTAForums and requested that they take down the thread containing leaks and source code discussions:

Ben @videotech_ GTAFourms have been contacted by Take-Two to request full removal of the leaked thread containing leaked screenshots and source code discussions.

The whole situation is a mess as of now, as there is no confirmation of why the hacker suddenly closed his account.

According to famous gaming writer Tom Henderson, the hacker might have deleted his account due to his location being compromised. Here’s what he tweeted regarding the same:

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Unconfirmed reports from 40 minutes ago suggest that the hacker deleted it because his location might have been compromised.



The hacker also appeared on GTA Forums 48 minutes ago and without posting an update (previously last visited 6 hours ago).



Unconfirmed reports from 40 minutes ago suggest that the hacker deleted it because his location might have been compromised. The hacker also appeared on GTA Forums 48 minutes ago and without posting an update (previously last visited 6 hours ago). The plot thickens.

The hacker leaked over 90 footage and clips of GTA 6 on GTAForums and threatened to leak more data as he has the source codes for both Grand Theft Auto 5 & 6. He wanted to negotiate with Rockstar regarding the same before his account got closed with no further interaction from him.

Although it is a difficult situation for Rockstar, they are not alone as Co-President of Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann has recently shown support to the developers. He stated that the developers shouldn’t be affected by the whole situation. He shared the support in a tweet:

Neil Druckmann @Neil_Druckmann To my fellow devs out there affected by the latest leak, know that while it feels overwhelming right now, it'll pass. One day we'll be playing your game, appreciating your craft, and the leaks will be relegated to a footnote on a Wikipedia page. Keep pushing. Keep making art. ♥️

Rockstar Games hasn’t officially confirmed or commented on the situation at the time of writing this article. With recent events, fans can expect the developers to officially acknowledge the incident or announce the upcoming game sooner rather than later.

