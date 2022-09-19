GTA 6 leaker shuts down Telegram account, community member warns against scammers posing as him

The GTA 6 leak event has taken a turn for the worse, as it seems that a lot of fake accounts pretending to be hackers are trying to scam fans.
According to a Twitter post by famous gaming reporter Ben, a lot of "Tea Pot" accounts are trying to scam people by pretending to be the same person who leaked GTA 6's footage.
The incident came to light after the hacker shared that he had the source code for Grand Theft Auto 5 on sale, before he shut down his Telegram account.
Scammers pose as GTA 6 leaker, Take-Two reaches out to GTAForums
As seen in the aforementioned tweet, Ben shared that Tea Pot accounts on Twitter are just pretending to be the hacker and are not the real deal. He also urged fans not to give money to these accounts as they are just big scams on the internet right now.
He previously reported that the hacker officially deleted his Telegram account from where he wanted to negotiate with the developers. He also informed everyone about the possibility of fake accounts as the real hacker is no longer available to interact with. Here is his full tweet:
Fans acknowledged his report and shared their reactions to the news. Here are some of the best comments by fans on the post:
In a recent tweet, Ben also shared that Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, have contacted GTAForums and requested that they take down the thread containing leaks and source code discussions:
The whole situation is a mess as of now, as there is no confirmation of why the hacker suddenly closed his account.
According to famous gaming writer Tom Henderson, the hacker might have deleted his account due to his location being compromised. Here’s what he tweeted regarding the same:
The hacker leaked over 90 footage and clips of GTA 6 on GTAForums and threatened to leak more data as he has the source codes for both Grand Theft Auto 5 & 6. He wanted to negotiate with Rockstar regarding the same before his account got closed with no further interaction from him.
Although it is a difficult situation for Rockstar, they are not alone as Co-President of Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann has recently shown support to the developers. He stated that the developers shouldn’t be affected by the whole situation. He shared the support in a tweet:
Rockstar Games hasn’t officially confirmed or commented on the situation at the time of writing this article. With recent events, fans can expect the developers to officially acknowledge the incident or announce the upcoming game sooner rather than later.
