GTA 6 hacker allegedly threatening to release design document for the game

According to a recent tweet by renowned gaming enthusiast Michael (who goes by @LegacyKillaHD on Twitter), the GTA 6 hacker recently threatened to release all of the remaining information he has in the next day or so, including an internal PDF design document.

The whole situation is one of the biggest leaks in the history of the gaming industry, and it looks like the hacker is planning a major reveal soon.

GTA 6 hacker shares a snippet of an internal PDF file and makes a post on GTAForums

Michael @LegacyKillaHD



He had previously already teased part of the PDF, as noted by RUMOR: The hacker on his telegram yesterday threatened that he would release part (or all) of an internal PDF design document for Grand Theft Auto 6 in the next day or so. This may include spoilers.He had previously already teased part of the PDF, as noted by @TezFunz2 RUMOR: The hacker on his telegram yesterday threatened that he would release part (or all) of an internal PDF design document for Grand Theft Auto 6 in the next day or so. This may include spoilers.He had previously already teased part of the PDF, as noted by @TezFunz2 https://t.co/eOGVjQHUnp

As seen in the aforementioned post, the hacker used his Telegram yesterday to tease some of the information he had with him and claimed that he planned to release them all within a few days.

Tez2, a famous Rockstar insider, mentioned that the hacker shared a snippet of an internal PDF file that had over 105 pages. The source stated the following in the GTAForum post:

“He already showed a snippet of the PDF file he’s talking about releasing. It had 105 pages from what I recall. And if you recall the builds.xml file for GTAV release, Rockstar hosted a wikia within their internal network. It won’t be surprising if the leaker had access to a similar one for GTA6.”

The hacker previously terminated his original Telegram account due to the possibility of his location getting revealed. However, he recently reappeared online and complained on GTAForums about a thread of his that was deleted by the admins. Here’s a full tweet that summarizes the situation:

Michael @LegacyKillaHD



In a deleted thread from the GTAForums, Teapot complains the admins deleted his thread & mentions his new Telegram.



Oh boy. There is an archive link of the page: There actually is proof that the GTA 6 hacker is indeed back & is about to leak more stuff.In a deleted thread from the GTAForums, Teapot complains the admins deleted his thread & mentions his new Telegram.Oh boy. There is an archive link of the page: archive.ph/JYKfj There actually is proof that the GTA 6 hacker is indeed back & is about to leak more stuff.In a deleted thread from the GTAForums, Teapot complains the admins deleted his thread & mentions his new Telegram.Oh boy. There is an archive link of the page: archive.ph/JYKfj https://t.co/ysVaWUOJcg

Michael also shared more insight into the situation in a recent tweet, mentioning that the leaker had put data related to the upcoming game up for sale. He stated:

“It's worth mentioning this post was made several hours ago. Pretty sure it was Sunday night. This just shows the....hacker is indeed still active, well at least on his new Telegram in which he has put GTA 6 data up for sale & promises another public release of data.”

Rockstar Games has responded officially to the security breach and talked about the current situation. They stated their disappointment regarding the leaks and assured fans that they would continue to make a game that exceeded all expectations. They also confirmed that they would officially reveal the game in due time.

Uber was hacked last week, and it is believed that the same individual is behind the GTA 6 leaks as well. The game's developers are also in close coordination with Uber and the FBI to resolve the situation and find the hacker before he makes another move, as confirmed by an official statement from Uber. Fans can expect to see more news coming soon, as the situation doesn’t seem to be winding up just yet.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far