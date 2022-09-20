GTA 6 memes take over Twitter after Rockstar issues clarification on latest leaks

GTA 6 has been trending since unexpected leaks, and it looks like memes have taken over on Twitter since Rockstar released an official statement.

In a Twitter post by developer Rockstar Games, the company shared their disappointment related to the leaks and the events around to it. They have also reassured fans that they will continue to work on the game as planned and will introduce the game to the fans when it is ready.

However, netizens have already started making memes about the whole situation by commenting hilariously on the post.

Fans create memes in response to Rockstar's official statement on GTA 6 leaks

In the official statement, Rockstar explained the entire GTA 6 hacking situation by stating:

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto. At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects…”

The developers also promised to remain committed to creating an experience that will exceeds players’ expectations, stating that they will provide an update on it soon. They also thanked everybody who are supporting them through the rough situation.

Fans, on the other hand, commented on the Twitter post to show their reactions to the whole situation. Here are some that were shared in response to Rockstar’s official statement:

Ben, a famous video game reporter, shared that Uber and Rockstar Games are working in close coordination with the US Department of Justice and the FBI to find out the guilt behind the hacking attempts. He shared an official statement from Uber in a tweet mentioning the situation:

The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022.



uber.com/en-GB/newsroom… Uber and Rockstar Games are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice amid both companies being hacked.The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022. Uber and Rockstar Games are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice amid both companies being hacked.The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022.uber.com/en-GB/newsroom… https://t.co/1Dv3rXnsrb

As reported earlier by Michael, a famous gaming enthusiast, the alleged suspect is none other than the leader of the Lapsus$ ransomware gang, who is reportedly a 16-year-old teen from the UK. The group has been involved in previous security breaches at big companies including Microsoft and Ubisoft. Here’s a full tweet of him reporting the same:

Michael @LegacyKillaHD BREAKING: An online hacker forum admin claims that the individual behind the GTA 6 & Uber hacks is none other than the leader of the Lapsus$ ransomware gang.



Reportedly, a 16 year old boy from the UK.



Lapsus$ previously breached Okta, Samsung, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ubisoft, etc. BREAKING: An online hacker forum admin claims that the individual behind the GTA 6 & Uber hacks is none other than the leader of the Lapsus$ ransomware gang.Reportedly, a 16 year old boy from the UK.Lapsus$ previously breached Okta, Samsung, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ubisoft, etc.

The source also shared that the individual’s name is Arion, and that he usually changes his name to “Breachbase” or “White” while for hacking attempts. He was also arrested before as per the report. Here’s Michael's full copy:

Michael @LegacyKillaHD On the website Doxbin, hackers also claim the UK teen Arion (not including his full name) who goes by the online name "White" or "Breachbase" was responsible for the hack of GTA 6.



The dox profile also includes his prior history with authorities, being raided & arrested before. On the website Doxbin, hackers also claim the UK teen Arion (not including his full name) who goes by the online name "White" or "Breachbase" was responsible for the hack of GTA 6.The dox profile also includes his prior history with authorities, being raided & arrested before. https://t.co/vkLhHckE06

There have been over 90 clips and footage of GTA 6 leaked by the hacker, who originally threatened that he could release more data soon and wanted to negotiate a deal with Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive. He eventually shut down his Telegram account, and has since gone silent.

Fans shouldn't take take the leaked GTA 6 footage as an actual product. The footage was reportedly from the game's development state and might not represent the final product. This incident might also delay the game even further, with long-term implications currently unknown. Fans might get an update from the developers soon.

