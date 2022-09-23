Someone allegedly paid $100k for leaked GTA 5 source code

According to notable gaming enthusiast Michael on Twitter, an individual got scammed of $100,000 thinking that they bought GTA 5 source code from the hacker couple of days ago. However, the hacker confirmed that it wasn’t him, pointing out that many fake social media accounts are now claiming to be the hacker.

The GTA series has been in the limelight since the recent leaks by a hacker. The gaming ecosystem has been buzzing with speculation. Some might likely try to profit from the ambiguity.

GTA 6 hacker back in the news after source code fiasco

Michael @LegacyKillaHD An update on the "The GTA 5 Source code was purchased for $100,000" story:



The purchase did in fact happen but... the hacker confirmed it wasn't him, meaning someone got scammed out of 100K.

Michael confirmed the rumors of the GTA 5 source code purchase incident, claiming that the buyer made a transaction. The buyer allegedly paid $1,00,000 to obtain the source code from the hacker. However, the hacker claimed it never made such a deal. The source stated:

“The hacker confirmed it wasn’t him, meaning someone got scammed out of 100K.”

However, this incident doesn’t rule out the possibility of the real hacker striking with more information. As reported by Michael a few days ago, the hacker is back on Telegram with a new account and threatened to release an internal document related to Grand Theft Auto 6. The drama unfolded on GTA insider Tez2’s GTAForums post.

Michael @LegacyKillaHD



He had previously already teased part of the PDF, as noted by Tez2's GTAForums post. RUMOR: The hacker on his telegram yesterday threatened that he would release part (or all) of an internal PDF design document for Grand Theft Auto 6 in the next day or so. This may include spoilers.

It’s worth noting that the hacker hasn’t made a new move since Michael revealed his identity on Twitter. He is reportedly a 16-year-old leader of the Lapsus$ ransomware gang also responsible for the Uber hack. The group is also charged with breaching the security of major companies worldwide, including Ubisoft, Samsung, and Microsoft.

Uber and Rockstar Games are working closely with the US Department of Justice and the FBI to track the hacker, as another gaming reporter, Ben, revealed on Twitter. The source shared an official statement from Uber stating the same:

“We are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice on this matter and will continue to support their efforts.”

Ben @videotech_



The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022.



Uber and Rockstar Games are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice amid both companies being hacked. The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022.

The situation devolved further when 2K Support announced that an unauthorized third party had compromised their help desk platform. A hacker gained access to the credentials of 2K Support’s help desk vendors and used them to send malicious links to users. In a statement by 2K Support, developers urged users not to click on any links or emails they receive from their 2K Games support accounts.

2K Support @2KSupport Hey folks, please read an important message from our Customer Support team. Thank you.

Rockstar also released an official statement regarding the situation on September 19, 2022. The developers of the GTA series shared their disappointment with the leaks and assured fans that the situation would not hamper the game's development. They will introduce the game when it’s ready and give an update on it to the fans soon.

As promised by Rockstar, fans can expect an official update on GTA 6 soon and continue to enjoy the new update of Grand Theft Auto Online.

