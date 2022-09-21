Hackers attack 2K Support after GTA 6 leaks

GTA 6 leaks were not the only thing that happened this week, as it looks like the hackers are now after 2K, another company founded under Take-Two Interactive.

According to 2K’s official statement on Twitter, an unauthorized third party illegally accessed the credentials of one of its help desk platform vendors, compromising the entirety of 2K Support. The company also asked users not to open any links or emails that they receive from the 2K Games support account.

2k Support is the next target for hackers after GTA 6

2K Support @2KSupport Hey folks, please read an important message from our Customer Support team. Thank you. Hey folks, please read an important message from our Customer Support team. Thank you. https://t.co/yKI18eL7mY

As seen in the Twitter post above, the American video game publisher acknowledged that hackers had access to its support desk platform. The official statement mentions that an unauthorized third party contacted certain players, phishing them via malicious links. Here’s what 2K Support said in its statement:

"Earlier today, we became aware that an authorized third party illegally accessed the credentials of one of our vendors to the help desk platform that 2K uses to provide support to our customer. Please do not open any emails or click on any links that you receive from the 2K Games support accounts."

The 2K Support team also guided people on what to do if they have already clicked on such links. Here’s what they should do in such an event:

Reset any user account passwords stored in any web browser

Enable multi-factor authentication immediately whenever applicable, including but not limited to personal emails, banking, phones, or internet accounts. Always opt for text message verification for more secure authentication.

Install and run a legit anti-virus program (if not done already).

Check email account settings for any forwarding rules that have been applied after clicking on the malicious link or any other personal settings.

2K Support also reminded users that the company would never ask for their credentials, regardless of the situation, before adding that its support portal would not be available for some time. 2K continued the statement by stating:

“We will issue a notice when you can resume interacting with official 2K help desk emails, and we will also follow up with additional information as to how you can best protect yourself against any malicious activity. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience and disruption that this matter may cause. We appreciate the ongoing support and understanding from our player communities.”

It seems like the hackers have been going after all the big companies lately, previously targeting Uber, Microsoft, Ubisoft, and more.

Michael @LegacyKillaHD BREAKING: An online hacker forum admin claims that the individual behind the GTA 6 & Uber hacks is none other than the leader of the Lapsus$ ransomware gang.



Reportedly, a 16 year old boy from the UK.



Lapsus$ previously breached Okta, Samsung, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ubisoft, etc. BREAKING: An online hacker forum admin claims that the individual behind the GTA 6 & Uber hacks is none other than the leader of the Lapsus$ ransomware gang.Reportedly, a 16 year old boy from the UK.Lapsus$ previously breached Okta, Samsung, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ubisoft, etc.

Recently, a 16-year-old hacker allegedly leaked 90+ footage of GTA 6 and tried to blackmail Rockstar Games for it. The hacker is said to be the leader of the Lapsus$ ransomware gang, first reported by the famous video game enthusiast, Michael. However, it has not been confirmed that the same hacker is behind the 2K Support incident.

After the GTA 6 leak incident, Rockstar released a statement expressing its disappointment regarding the situation and assuring fans that it will continue to build the next Grand Theft Auto game to exceed fans’ expectations. The developer has promised to properly introduce GTA 6 when it is ready and will give an update on it soon.

