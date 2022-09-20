GTA 6 leaker might be back again to reveal more

According to notable gaming enthusiast Michael, the hacker Teapot is back on GTA forums responding to the admin's removal of his original thread. The hacker also shared his new Telegram account information, suggesting to people how to reach him. The hacker previously closed his Telegram account when news of him getting identified broke.

Just when it seems like the GTA 6 leak controversy could be put to an end, it seems that the hacker has other plans for it.

GTA 6 hacker might still be active while Rockstar tries to find him

Michael



In a deleted thread from the GTAForums, Teapot complains the admins deleted his thread & mentions his new Telegram.



There actually is proof that the GTA 6 hacker is indeed back & is about to leak more stuff.

In a deleted thread from the GTAForums, Teapot complains the admins deleted his thread & mentions his new Telegram.

Oh boy. There is an archive link of the page: archive.ph/JYKfj

As seen in the aforementioned tweet, Michael reported that the hacker is back, showing a screenshot of the new GTA forum thread as proof. In another tweet, he also mentioned that the post was only made some time ago, suggesting that the leaker is still actively using Telegram to negotiate. He stated the following in a tweet:

“It's worth mentioning this post was made several hours ago. Pretty sure it was Sunday night. This just shows the GTA 6 hacker is indeed still active, well at least on his new Telegram in which he has put GTA 6 data up for sale & promises another public release of data.”

When someone pointed out in the post that this is a new post and might have nothing to do with the original hacker, Michael replied by stating:

Yeah but the Telegram account mentioned here is claiming he's going to sell off most of the data & release a bit more stuff to the public.

The source also shared that many fake accounts have popped up on GTA forums claiming to be the hacker, as reported by the admins. The following is a tweet from Michael sharing insights on the situation:

Michael @LegacyKillaHD There are a number of impersonators popping up with some rumors suggesting the hackers accounts were compromised.



GTA Forum staff have tried to verify he's the original leaker but thus far he has refused to do so. There are a number of impersonators popping up with some rumors suggesting the hackers accounts were compromised.GTA Forum staff have tried to verify he's the original leaker but thus far he has refused to do so. https://t.co/PmkFCeGVB3

Earlier today, famous gaming reporter Ben shared the news that Rockstar Games and Uber are working closely with the FBI and the US Department of Justice to handle the situation and find the hacker. He tweeted the following, mentioning an official statement from Uber:

Ben



The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022.



uber.com/en-GB/newsroom… Uber and Rockstar Games are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice amid both companies being hacked.The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022. Uber and Rockstar Games are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice amid both companies being hacked.The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022.uber.com/en-GB/newsroom… https://t.co/1Dv3rXnsrb

Rockstar Games also released an official statement yesterday stating their disappointment with the entire GTA 6 leak and assured fans that this wouldn’t impact the game's production. The statement read:

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready.”

The developers also thanked everyone who supported them through this rough situation, including the co-president of Naughty Dog and the creator of The Last Of Us, Neil Druckman, who tweeted the following:

Neil Druckmann @Neil_Druckmann To my fellow devs out there affected by the latest leak, know that while it feels overwhelming right now, it’ll pass. One day we’ll be playing your game, appreciating your craft, and the leaks will be relegated to a footnote on a Wikipedia page. Keep pushing. Keep making art. To my fellow devs out there affected by the latest leak, know that while it feels overwhelming right now, it’ll pass. One day we’ll be playing your game, appreciating your craft, and the leaks will be relegated to a footnote on a Wikipedia page. Keep pushing. Keep making art. ♥️

Michael previously reported that the hacker is a 16-year-old leader of a ransomware gang called Lapsus$, the same group who hacked Uber and breached securities of companies like Ubisoft and Microsoft. The following are a couple of tweets reporting the same:

Michael @LegacyKillaHD BREAKING: An online hacker forum admin claims that the individual behind the GTA 6 & Uber hacks is none other than the leader of the Lapsus$ ransomware gang.



Reportedly, a 16 year old boy from the UK.



Lapsus$ previously breached Okta, Samsung, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ubisoft, etc. BREAKING: An online hacker forum admin claims that the individual behind the GTA 6 & Uber hacks is none other than the leader of the Lapsus$ ransomware gang.Reportedly, a 16 year old boy from the UK.Lapsus$ previously breached Okta, Samsung, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ubisoft, etc.

On the website Doxbin, hackers also claim the UK teen Arion (not including his full name) who goes by the online name "White" or "Breachbase" was responsible for the hack of GTA 6.

The dox profile also includes his prior history with authorities, being raided & arrested before.



The dox profile also includes his prior history with authorities, being raided & arrested before. On the website Doxbin, hackers also claim the UK teen Arion (not including his full name) who goes by the online name "White" or "Breachbase" was responsible for the hack of GTA 6.The dox profile also includes his prior history with authorities, being raided & arrested before. https://t.co/vkLhHckE06

The situation doesn't seem to wind up, whether the hacker is really back or if it’s only somebody else pretending to be him. Fans can expect more news and information about the upcoming game from Rockstar soon.

