GTA 6 leaker might be back again to reveal more

According to notable gaming enthusiast Michael, the hacker Teapot is back on GTA forums responding to the admin's removal of his original thread. The hacker also shared his new Telegram account information, suggesting to people how to reach him. The hacker previously closed his Telegram account when news of him getting identified broke.
Just when it seems like the GTA 6 leak controversy could be put to an end, it seems that the hacker has other plans for it.
GTA 6 hacker might still be active while Rockstar tries to find him
As seen in the aforementioned tweet, Michael reported that the hacker is back, showing a screenshot of the new GTA forum thread as proof. In another tweet, he also mentioned that the post was only made some time ago, suggesting that the leaker is still actively using Telegram to negotiate. He stated the following in a tweet:
“It's worth mentioning this post was made several hours ago. Pretty sure it was Sunday night. This just shows the GTA 6 hacker is indeed still active, well at least on his new Telegram in which he has put GTA 6 data up for sale & promises another public release of data.”
When someone pointed out in the post that this is a new post and might have nothing to do with the original hacker, Michael replied by stating:
The source also shared that many fake accounts have popped up on GTA forums claiming to be the hacker, as reported by the admins. The following is a tweet from Michael sharing insights on the situation:
Earlier today, famous gaming reporter Ben shared the news that Rockstar Games and Uber are working closely with the FBI and the US Department of Justice to handle the situation and find the hacker. He tweeted the following, mentioning an official statement from Uber:
Rockstar Games also released an official statement yesterday stating their disappointment with the entire GTA 6 leak and assured fans that this wouldn’t impact the game's production. The statement read:
“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready.”
The developers also thanked everyone who supported them through this rough situation, including the co-president of Naughty Dog and the creator of The Last Of Us, Neil Druckman, who tweeted the following:
Michael previously reported that the hacker is a 16-year-old leader of a ransomware gang called Lapsus$, the same group who hacked Uber and breached securities of companies like Ubisoft and Microsoft. The following are a couple of tweets reporting the same:
The situation doesn't seem to wind up, whether the hacker is really back or if it’s only somebody else pretending to be him. Fans can expect more news and information about the upcoming game from Rockstar soon.
Disclaimer: All external media embedded in this article are properties of their respective creators and owners. Sportskeeda, the team, and the writer claim no ownership of the posts but thank creators for their valuable insights.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki