GTA Online player demonstrates hilarious car magnet bug

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update. However, it looks like there are still some unexpected bugs in the game.

These are quite common nowadays in online games and GTA Online is no exception. There have been a lot of glitches and bugs since its release and it looks like someone has recently found a car magnet, thanks to a hilarious bug.

Player finds a new car magnet bug in GTA Online

As seen in the aforementioned Reddit post, the user shared a clip of GTA Online gameplay where they found a car magnet bug. The video started with them casually driving their car in the open world of Los Santos.

After a couple of moments, the player got a near miss from the ongoing traffic, and just as they tried to take control back, a nearby car got pulled automatically into their vehicle. The bug made their car act like a magnet. The whole situation seemed hilarious as it gave a pretty fun idea of messing around in the game.

Fans responded to the post by sharing their reactions to seeing such a bug in the game. One such user, Lemon_Cries, stated:

“I always hear people complain about this and I’ve even seen videos but I never recall the AI messing with me that badly, do they not do it if you drive on the wrong side of the street or on the footpath because that’s usually where I drive because there’re less cars there?”

Another user, kellybrownstewart, shared an insight about the gameplay by commenting:

“Sometimes you can even ‘steer’ police cars that are in front of you by countering their movement. You can really see how your actions can control NPC vehicles. The case here definitely looks like a desperate attempt to cut you off with poorly implemented AI.”

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the Reddit post:

It's one of the bugs in the game which doesn’t break it but adds a hilarious layer. It is only a matter of time before Rockstar Games’ servers notice the bug and fix it with new updates over time.

What is new in this week’s GTA Online update?

GTA Online has just received two brand new cars as part of The Criminal Enterprises update – Dinka Kanjo SJ and Dinka Postlude. It also made the Service Carbine rifle available at Ammu-Nation in the game.

This week, players can earn up to triple the rewards by playing some of the most popular game modes, including:

LS Car Meet Races – 3X Rep points

Time Trials – 2X cash and RP

Deathmatches – 2X cash and RP

Land Grab – 2X cash and RP

Simeon’s Showroom also receives a new batch of weekly vehicles and players can check or buy any of the following cars from it:

Annis Euros

Imponte Phoenix

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Declasse Vamos

Karin Previon

The Luxury Autos Showroom has also received two new rides that players can buy anytime throughout the week, including:

Enus Jubilee

Grotti Itali RSX

Players also get a chance to win the Coil Cyclone by trying their luck on the Lucky Wheel or get themselves the Vapid Flash GT by winning three Pursuit Series races three days in a row. The update also allows them to purchase select-vehicles at amazing discounts and build up their collections.

Plus, the new Service Carbine comes to Ammu-Nation, get 2X GTA$ and RP for Auto Shop Contract Finales, and more: Introducing the Dinka Kanjo SJ and Postlude: both these highly customizable tuners are available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.Plus, the new Service Carbine comes to Ammu-Nation, get 2X GTA$ and RP for Auto Shop Contract Finales, and more: rsg.ms/7a37d29 Introducing the Dinka Kanjo SJ and Postlude: both these highly customizable tuners are available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.Plus, the new Service Carbine comes to Ammu-Nation, get 2X GTA$ and RP for Auto Shop Contract Finales, and more: rsg.ms/7a37d29 https://t.co/3U48HTfvPo

While GTA 6 leak buzz is starting to wear off with no new information in a while, players can once again continue to hustle in the game.

