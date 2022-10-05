Fan reimagines a GTA game set in Texas with concept map

GTA is one of the most popular and beloved gaming franchises in the industry today and part of that is because of its fanbase. Fans love the open-world approach the game offers, with recent games in the series seeming to be based on real-life locations.

While GTA 6 is reportedly going to be set in the famous Vice City, fans will like to see new locations in the series someday, as evident by a recent post on Reddit.

According to fans, "A GTA set in Texas would be interesting"

As seen in the aforementioned post, the user recently shared their custom map based in Houston and the surrounding areas of southeast Texas. They called the concept “GTA Lawston: Seaweston”.

The user also mentioned that this is just a high-resolution part of the map called the City and County of Seaweston, which is based in Galveston, Texas. According to them, the complete custom map is twice the size of the Grand Theft Auto 5’s map that includes Los Santos and Blaine County.

Here’s a picture of the old map mentioned by the user in the Reddit post:

A picture of the old map reffered to in the Reddit post mentioned above (Image via Zippymalone/deviantart)

Fans loved the creativity of the user and responded in the comments. One such enthusiastic fan, redditer333333338, wrote:

“A GTA set in Texas would be interesting”

Another fan, finestryan, showed their interest in the size of the map by stating:

“A second city about this size for GTA VI would be grand”

Reddit user Moostachedood shared their interest in a different location for a future title by commenting:

“Would like to see a new...city in the Deep South or Midwest. LC VC & SA over and over again are getting repetitive.”

It’s amazing to see such creativity and love from fans for the series. While they will have to wait to see any new locations in the series, they will most likely visit Vice City again in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 is reportedly inspired by the famous criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde

During the recent GTA 6 leak, a lot of details about the upcoming game came to light. One of those was a confirmation of the introduction of the series’ first Latina female protagonist. She will be accompanied by a male hero in the game’s story mode.

According to reports, the game’s story is inspired by famous robbers Bonnie and Clyde. The leaks also gave an early glimpse of the game’s character movement, new weapon wheel system, ability to pick up weapons from the ground, improved physics, new interior customization, and many more things.

According to a report by famous Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, the game will tell the story of a duo based on robbers in a city based in Miami, possibly Vice City once again.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Vice City last featured in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories and was first introduced in Grand Theft Auto Vice City. It’s based on Miami and consists of two major islands, Vice City Beach and Vice City Mainland.

If the upcoming game is also set in Vice City, players can expect some revisions to the map layout along with a lot more additions.

Rockstar Games has promised fans that they will introduce the game when it’s ready and fans can expect an update soon.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far