Rockstar seemingly improving their security since GTA 6 leak

Unsurprisingly, there are reports claiming that Rockstar plans to invest more into their security since the recent GTA 6 leak revealed a ton of never-before-seen footage. It was a mega-leak unlike any other for this highly anticipated game. Rockstar is notorious for keeping things under wraps, so it's no surprise that they weren't happy with that incident.

Thus, the idea of them investing more into their security is believable. This is the same company that was "extremely disappointed" to see the details of the next game shown like this. However, gamers must know that this company has several other job openings aside from one security-related position.

Rockstar Games is investing more into security since the massive GTA 6 leak

If readers wish to see every job from Rockstar Games posted on Hitmarker Jobs, here is a hyperlink:

The main job that piques some journalists' interest is the "Investigation Analyst" position. A description of the job reads as:

"The successful candidate is committed to keeping our games and services fun for our players through defense against cheaters, hackers, exploiters, and any and all troublemakers. If you consider yourself an expert and champion in Open Source Intelligence, various types of investigations, monitoring and preparing reports on individual subjects then this may be the job for you."

The job was first posted on June 10, 2022, but it got updated recently on September 23, 2022. Thus, that's why readers may have seen various media outlets reporting on Rockstar seeking to improve their security since the massive GTA 6 leak.

Other jobs

This Tweet about GTA 6 became Rockstar's most-liked Tweet in history. It confirmed that the leak was legitimate, along with their disappointment in its reveal. Even so, the idea that they are only looking to improve their security is a bit misleading. Hitmarker Jobs lists the following jobs as all being updated around the same time frame as the highly discussed "Investigation Analyst" position:

Senior Audio Designer

Audio Designer

UI Tools Programmer (All Levels)

Linux Systems Engineer

Motion Capture R&D Developer

Technical Game Designer

Senior Environment Artist

Data Quality Analyst

Online Linux System Administrator

Graphics Programmer (All Levels)

NOC Engineer

All of those jobs were updated within an hour of the "Investigation Analyst" position. The first three on this list were actually updated after the aforementioned security job. It is worth mentioning that massive video game companies regularly look for new employees in the midst of huge projects.

GTA 6 currently has no known release date and hasn't been officially showcased yet. Gamers must be patient until such a date is announced.

