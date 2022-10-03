5 things insiders have to say about GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has been in the limelight ever since the unfortunate leaks a couple of weeks ago.

Fans have been waiting patiently for Rockstar Games to share information about the upcoming game for several years now. However, aside from releasing a statement saying that they will introduce the game when it is ready, there has been no further official communication with fans.

But that hasn't stopped popular insiders from the gaming industry from making their prediction and reports about the latest title in the much-loved franchise.

With that said, here are five things that GTA insiders have to say about the upcoming game.

Top 5 things insiders shared about GTA 6

5) It will be announced this month (Tez2)

According to famous insider Tez2, fans can expect an announcement for GTA 6 this month. He shared a post on GTAForums stating that the upcoming UFO event will coincide with the announcement or a possible official hint for the next game.

He also gave reference to previous games where the developers shared the locations of those games, all in the month of October.

4) It will launch in 2025 (Adrien Perea)

A screenshot of the original tweet (Image via Adrien Perea/Twitter)

Adrien Perea, a reliable insider, recently shared the GTA 6 release timeline on Twitter, while stating that the game will be released before 2025 and fans might have to wait a little longer for the official announcement.

According to him, fans can expect the first trailer of the game in 2023, its gameplay trailer in 2024, and finally get their hands on a copy in 2025. The original tweet has become unavailable at the moment, possibly leading to some revisions.

3) The map will be updated over time (Jason Schreier)

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

According to famous Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, GTA 6 will feature a Vice City setting. However, the in-game map is expected to receive constant updates.

He stated that the developers might add more cities and missions to play over time via content updates after its release. This will make the game’s map dynamic and keep it fresh for a longer duration. He was also the first person to report dual protagonists in the game, with one of them being a female Latina.

2) The leaks were legit (Jason Schreier)

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games

When GTA 6 footage was leaked a few weeks ago, everyone was skeptical about its legitimacy. However, Jason Schreier was the first to confirm that the footage was indeed real and legit.

It shook the entire gaming industry, with most of them claiming it to be one of the biggest leaks ever. Based on the footage, it appears that there will be two protagonists, a new weapon wheel system, new character movements, and new interiors for vehicles, along with many more features. Players might also be able to pick up weapons from the ground.

1) Storyline based on Bonnie and Clyde (Jason Schreier)

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it. Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it.

GTA 6 will reportedly have two protagonists, with many insiders claiming their story to be based on the robbers Bonnie and Clyde. This will be the first time that the game will feature a female protagonist who will have a major impact on the storyline.

Last July, Jason Schreier reported that the developers have been working on the upcoming title for quite some time, and that the game will feature a duo storyline where players will be able to switch between the characters. According to him, the game will be released in the next financial year, between April 2023 and March 2024.

Players should note that Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed any of these reports. The only concrete information the developers gave was a confirmation that they are working on the game. In an official statement released after the leaked incident, the developers have also promised to introduce fans to the game when it is ready.

Fans can also expect an update on the development of the game pretty soon. It may not necessarily be in the form of a trailer, but perhaps official information about the upcoming game.

