Popular insider predicts GTA 6 reveal and release timelines

Popular Grand Theft Auto insider Adrien Perea has predicted the release timeline of the official GTA 6 announcement, gameplay trainer, and the game itself.

The leaker took to his official Twitter account to claim that GTA 6 will be announced sometime in 2023 and not this month (as previously reported). He also claimed that its first gameplay trailer will be released in late 2024, while the game itself will be launched in 2025. The tweet has since been deleted.

Here’s a brief summary of what he said in his tweet:

The first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is expected to be released sometime in mid-2023.

The first gameplay trailer will come out in late 2024.

The game will likely be released in 2025.

If these predictions are accurate, fans may have to wait another year for the official announcement of the game. However, since the original tweet is no longer available, there might be some revisions made.

In the tweet, Perea also shared that Red Dead Redemption 3 is currently in a pre-production state. This indicates that RDR3 might come after Grand Theft Auto 6. This reveal and release timeline contradicts predictions made by another popular insider, Tez2.

Tez2 predicted that GTA 6 announcement would happen this month

According to a post by Tez2 on GTAForums, Rockstar Games might officially announce GTA 6 as early as this month. The leaker also claimed that the announcement might coincide with a new UFO event in Grand Theft Auto Online near Halloween. However, he made it clear that both events are not linked to each other in any way.

Tez2 wrote:

“I’m not saying the announcement is gonna happen because a bunch of UFOs will show up on Online … There’s no in-game hint towards GTA6 within GTAO... Rockstar is cautious enough not to do that.”

"GTAO’s UFO event will occur synchronously alongside the period where we expect a major announcement..... Rockstar teased RDR2’s first announcement by tweeting a picture with a red background."

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier also predicted last July that the game would be released in the next financial year.

While it’s hard to accurately predict the release date of GTA 6, Rockstar Games has promised to introduce fans to the game when it’s ready. Fans can expect an official update from the developers very soon.

