Why car customization should be a major feature in GTA 6

Ever since the recent leaks, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has become one of the most trending topics on the internet, especially within the gaming community.

Rockstar Games have always done a great job in perfecting their open-world games, with the GTA series eventually becoming one of the most popular franchises ever due to the availability of a wide array of vehicles and emphasis on gameplay. Recent games in the series have allowed players to customize their rides, and fans will be hoping for such options in the upcoming game.

GTA 6 should focus on car customization

GTA 6 Car Customization Leaked

A famous gaming news reporter, Usman, recently shared a meme humorously mentioning GTA 6 customization over a short clip of a uniquely modified vehicle. In the clip, a blue car can be seen moving in reverse, with its front doors wide open and back doors in rotation. The hood of the vehicle can be seen spinning in circles, while the rims have LED-like lights, further adding to the overall esthetic of the vehicle.

People in the background appear amused with the car’s visual appearance, while fans on Twitter have shared their take on this humourous post.

Here are some of the reactions to the post:

When you drive around spamming open all doors on a mod menu lol

Their amusement with the mods made to the vehicle is a possible indication that fans could be expecting customization options for their rides in the upcoming game. A deep modification system with other options would also be a welcome move.

If Rockstar decides to include a deep customization option for vehicles, players will be able to uniquely present their rides while wreaking havoc on the streets of Vice City. This will further add to the overall freedom that the series provides, setting a standard for the open-world gaming genre once again.

Following the recent leaks, Rockstar Games shared an official statement stating that they will be introducing GTA 6 once it’s ready, which is an indication that the game is currently under production.

However, it looks like fans won’t have to wait too long for the game as it could be announced this month, according to a famous insider.

Tez2 predicts GTA 6 to be announced this month

Famous insider Tez2 recently shared his prediction of a possible Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement in a post on GTAForums. According to him, Rockstar Games will introduce the concept of UFOs in Grand Theft Auto Online this month. The UFO event might coincide with the announcement.

Tez2 also gave reference to past events where the developers revealed locations for both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 in October. He stated:

“Rockstar has revealed the first details...the setting of the last two major games...in October...there’s already a high chance that an announcement may occur in October...”

The source also emphasized that the UFO event will occur synchronously with a major announcement this month. However, Tez2 mentioned:

“There’s no in-game hint towards GTA6 within GTAO... Rockstar is cautious...not to do that.”

According to him, fans can expect a tweet from the developers sharing an image of the newspaper with an extra small section suggesting tropical storms in two days or so. If this happens, it may give the first hint about the upcoming title in the series.

Players should note that the developers haven’t made any confirmation as of yet. If these reports are believed to be true, fans can expect a hint or announcement of the game sooner than later.

