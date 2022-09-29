GTA Online tips and tricks that many players are unaware of

GTA Online is filled with a lot of features and gameplay elements that many players might not even know of.

Rockstar Games have done a great job in adding the smallest details to its open-world gameplay, making it one of the most comprehensive online open-world multiplayer games on the market today.

Since players can hustle in the game the way they want, it’s always good to know certain things that might come in handy. With that being said, let’s look at some tips and tricks that GTA Online players should know about.

List of useful tips and tricks in GTA Online

GTA Online players can do a few tricks in the game to gain an advantage over a situation or simply get a perk in the game. While most of the tips and tricks have already been on the internet for quite some time, there are still some that many might have missed over the years.

Here’s a complete list of GTA Online tips and tricks that can come in handy:

If players put a mask on their faces while being pursued by the cops, it will remove a part of a wanted level in the game.

They can hide in a bush to remove a wanted level.

Players can use an ATM after earning money to save it before someone else steals from them.

If they shoot through car windows, they can avoid bounties set on their heads.

If they maximize the popularity of the Nightclubs for two straight weeks, they will get a trophy at their desk.

Gamers can do Source Missions while in invite-only lobbies and avoid a lot of chaos in the game.

Franklin can give players a full stash of useful body armor for a cost of $5000.

Beginners should buy Armored Kuruma and use it as a getaway vehicle.

Flare Guns can be used by players to mimic flares while they are engaged with a locked-on missile.

Registering an account on Rockstar Games Social Club will give players in-game rewards, including an Elegy RH8.

They can quickly equip armor from the Weapon Wheel since The Criminal Enterprises update.

Players can time their acceleration with the word “Go” during a race and earn a turbo start.

All 12 tips and tricks are quite useful in the game even in 2022 and players should check them out if they haven’t already.

Interaction Menu is also quite useful in GTA Online

Another feature of GTA Online that players already know about but may not know its full potential, is the famous Interaction Menu. It is part of the on-screen GUI in the game, and gives access to many helpful gameplay elements in a single place.

Here is a complete list of useful features available in the Interaction Menu:

Quick GPS

Objectives

Inventory

Action

Player Mood

Impromptu Race

Walk Style

Highlight Player

Enable Passive Mode

Empty Personal Vehicle

Request Personal Vehicle

Vehicle Remote Controls

Vehicle Doors

Spawn Location

Vehicle Access

One-on-One DM Time

Players Targeting Priority

Kill Yourself

Players can try any of the aforementioned features from the Interaction Menu in the game whenever they want.

Rockstar Games have done a great job in keeping the open world of Los Santos vast enough for players to use these small but helpful tips and tricks. With regular content updates and weekly additions, every small feature helps gamers in their daily hustle as they build their criminal empire.

