Reliable insider says GTA 6 will be arriving in 2025

The GTA 6 leaks provided the community with an early look at the highly anticipated upcoming video game, with many speculating that its release date was near. However, according to a reliable leaker, it seems that the game is not going to arrive anytime soon.

Based on a recent tweet from the famous leaker, Adrien Perea (@PereaAdrien), he stated that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 will not be released before 2025. Previously, the insider accurately predicted the postponement of both Forspoken and Hogwarts Legacy.

Adrien Perea, a video game insider famous for accurate predictions, has shared information about the release date of the highly anticipated GTA 6. In a recent tweet on 25 September 2022, he said:

“Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release in 2025”

The source continued in a follow-up tweet, stating:

“It’s no brainer, just here to confirm it”

This is major news, considering that the insider has a history of accurate predictions about video game releases. Footage from a major GTA 6 leak recently showed that the game was in early development and has a long journey ahead before its release.

The release date predicted by this insider gives a fair view of the time that the game might need to be ready. However, this contradicts an earlier report by none other than the famous Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier.

What did Jason Schreier report about the upcoming GTA 6?

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Jason Schreier of Bloomberg previously reported an interesting piece of news involving GTA 6 and its development. According to his report, the game was originally going to be set on one of the biggest maps in the history of the series, even containing continents like North and South America. Reportedly, the codename of the game was “Project Americas”. At one point, the developers were working hard to deliver a map that players would remember for decades.

However, things didn’t go as planned as these plans were scrapped in favor of a smaller and fan-requested Vice City. The developers want to expand the map over time with constant updates, adding more cities and missions. Although the map is not going to be as big as originally expected, it will still be large enough for players to enjoy it at launch.

The report also suggested that the game is going to feature the series' first female protagonist, a Latina, alongside a male protagonist. The game will reportedly tell the story of the duo inspired by the robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

However, Jason’s report suggested that the game could launch anywhere between April 2023 and March 2024.

Players should take all this information with a pinch of salt as Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed anything yet. In a recent statement, the developers have promised to introduce the game when it’s ready and that players can expect an update soon.

