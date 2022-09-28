5 best drift cars in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online is filled with a lot of different cars that enthusiasts love to collect.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC has added a lot of cars to the game’s already impressive catalog. However new doesn’t necessarily mean the best, especially when it comes to drifting. It is a driving technique where players oversteer the car and maintain control of it while taking a corner. Even though it is a skill, a suitable car is also equally necessary to make the most of it.

With that being said, let’s look at the five best GTA Online cars that one should pick up for drifting.

Top 5 drift cars in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

5) Pfister Comet S2

At number five, it is the famous Pfister Comet S2. It is a two-seater sports car that was featured in GTA Online with the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. Its visual appearance is based on the real-life Porsche 911 (991) and Porsche 911 (992).

When it comes to performance, it runs on a flat-six engine that gives it the ability to reach a pretty good top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h). It gives an overall solid performance, especially due to its superb traction that makes it one of the best choices for drifting around corners in the game.

Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for a cost of $1,878,000 - $1,408,500.

4) Annis Remus

Next on the list is Annis Remus. It is a two-seater sports coupe that was featured in GTA Online with the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. Remus is heavily inspired by the following real-life vehicles:

1988–1994 Nissan Silvia (S13) coupe

1989–1991 Nissan Skyline (R32)

1989–1994 Toyota Corolla (E90)

It runs on an Inline-four engine, giving it enough power to boast a good performance on the road. The vehicle can reach a maximum top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) fairly quickly. It is considered to be one of the best cars for Street Races due to its neutral handling, which also helps in drifting.

It is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,370,000 - $1,027,500.

3) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX is a three-door liftback that was featured in GTA Online with the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. Its outer design seems to be based on the real-life 1983-1987 Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback.

When it comes to performance, it runs on a four-cylinder engine with a high-performance injection powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain. The car is known for its tendency to automatically drift when taking corners due to its aerodynamics. It can also reach a good top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h).

Players can purchase the Futo GTX from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a cost of $1,590,000 - $1,192,500.

2) Vulcar Warrener HKR

The Vulcar Warrener HKR is a two-seater pick-up vehicle that was featured in GTA Online with the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. Its outer design seems to be inspired by the real-life Nissan/Datsun Sunny pick-up truck and Skyline C10 GTR.

It runs on an Inline-four engine that powers the vehicle in an RWD layout. The car boasts high acceleration and a fantastic top speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h), considering it's a pick-up vehicle. Its responsive handling and high torque make it one of the best choices for drifting.

It is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,260,000 - $945,000.

1) Dinka RT3000

Finally, at number one, it is the Dinka RT3000. The two-seater roadster was featured in the game with the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. It's quite famous for its design, inspired by the real-life Honda S2000.

On the performance side, it runs on an Inline-four engine mated to a six-speed gearbox that powers the vehicle in an RWD layout. It can reach a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) easily due to its good acceleration. The car's precise steering makes it easier for players to drift around the corners despite its poor traction.

One can purchase the RT3000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a cost of $1,715,000 - $1,286,250.

Rockstar has done a great job in providing a variety of drift vehicles in GTA Online, especially the tuner class which is considered to be the best for drifting. Players can pick up any of the aforementioned vehicles and slide around corners in style.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far