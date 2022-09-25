Is the Itali RSX still worth it in GTA Online after The Criminal Enterprises DLC?

GTA Online’s latest weekly update gives players the opportunity to grab some great vehicles at amazing discounts.

This week, players can buy the Grotti Itali RSX at a 30% discount from the Legendary Motorsport website or Luxury Autos Showroom.

Plus, the new Service Carbine comes to Ammu-Nation, get 2X GTA$ and RP for Auto Shop Contract Finales, and more: Introducing the Dinka Kanjo SJ and Postlude: both these highly customizable tuners are available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.Plus, the new Service Carbine comes to Ammu-Nation, get 2X GTA$ and RP for Auto Shop Contract Finales, and more: rsg.ms/7a37d29 Introducing the Dinka Kanjo SJ and Postlude: both these highly customizable tuners are available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.Plus, the new Service Carbine comes to Ammu-Nation, get 2X GTA$ and RP for Auto Shop Contract Finales, and more: rsg.ms/7a37d29 https://t.co/3U48HTfvPo

The Grotti Itali RSX is a two-seater sports car introduced in GTA Online with the release of The Cayo Perico Heist update. However, with so many other sports cars available in the game, one might wonder if it’s worth purchasing in 2022.

Everything to know about Itali RSX in GTA Online after The Criminal Enterprises DLC: Price, performance, and more

The Grotti Itali RSX is one of the best-looking sports cars in GTA Online. Its appearance is inspired by the following real-life cars:

Ferrari SF90 Stradale – Overall design

Ferrari F8 Tributo – Bonnet and side profile

Lamborghini Centenario – Side skirts and splitters

The Grotti Itali RSX has a sleek and modern look, making it stand out from the rest of the sports cars in the game. Its design consists of the following features:

Front body:

Large carbon-fiber splitters

Slightly narrowed front intake

Narrow headlamps with LED strips

Front boot

Manufacturer emblem

Side body:

Rectangular lights on its front quarters

Carbon-fiber skirts on bottom

Sleek mirror wings

Small vortex generator on roof

Rear side:

Set of rectangular tail lamps

Aerodynamic spoiler mounted on elevated support

Manufacturer emblem at the center

Two rounded titanium exhausts

Carbon-fibre diffuser

The Grotti Itali RSX also features the same interior set as the Itali GTO, with a larger area below the windscreen. While the primary color is applied on the vehicle’s bodywork, the secondary color is applied to the following parts only:

Splitters

Stock Rims

Engine details

When it comes to performance, the Grotti Itali RSX is powered by a powerful V12 engine, just like the Infernus Classic and the Furia. The engine is coupled to an eight-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in an all-wheel drivetrain.

The Grotti Itali RSX is usually available for $3,465,000 - $2,598,750 on the Legendary Motorsport website. However, players can get it for as low as $2,425,500 - $1,819,125, thanks to the 30% discount this week.

The Itali RSX is only worth purchasing with the discount

The Grotti Itali RSX boasts incredible performance, thanks to its quick acceleration and incredible top speed. It can reach a maximum top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h).

When it comes to crash deformation, the Grotti Itali RSX is one of the best in its class. Its main outer body largely doesn’t bend out of shape. However, its doors and hood can come off after a few collisions. After being dealt moderate damage, its aerodynamic wing also stops working.

The vehicle is a bit unstable on the road due to its poor handling. It is also prone to spinning out.

While the Grotti Itali RSX is not recommended as a full-price purchase in 2022, GTA Online players should definitely get it this week due to its discounted price.

