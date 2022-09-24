5 fastest cars in GTA Online after latest drip-feed car release

GTA Online has received a new weekly update, adding two brand new cars as part of The Criminal Enterprises drip-feed. This week, players can purchase Dinka Postlude and Dinka Kanjo SJ, the two new vehicles in question. However, new doesn’t always mean fast.

Gamers should know which cars can leave their opponents in the dust in no time and which can't. With that being said, let’s look at the five fastest GTA Online cars that players should try in 2022.

Top five fastest GTA Online cars: Price, performance, and more

5) Grotti Itali RSX

At number five is the Grotti Itali RSX. It’s a two-seater sports car introduced in GTA Online with the release of The Cayo Perico Heist update. Its appearance is inspired by the real-life Ferrari F8 Tributo and Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

On the performance side, the car runs on a powerful V12 engine with an eight-speed gearbox, powering the vehicle through an all-wheel drivetrain. It’s considered to be an excellent automobile for land racing in the game, mainly due to its aerodynamics.

With a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), it can go toe-to-toe with some cars in the Super Vehicle Class easily. The Grotti Itali RSX is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $3,465,000-$2,598,750.

4) Ocelot Pariah

Next on the list is Ocelot Pariah. It is a two-seater sports car that has been featured in GTA Online since the release of The Doomsday Heist update. Its visual design is based on the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato.

In terms of performance, it runs on a twin-cam four-cylinder engine with a five-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain. The vehicle boasts an excellent top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h), which makes it one of the best and fastest options in the Sports class. Players can purchase the Ocelot Pariah from Legendary Motorsport at a price of $1,420,000.

3) Declasse Scramjet

At number three is the Declasse Scramjet. It is another two-seater sports/weaponized car that has been in GTA Online since the addition of the After Hours update. The entire vehicle is directly inspired by the Mach Five vehicle from the famous Speed Racer anime.

This entry runs on an unidentified front engine that is coupled with a six-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in an RWD layout. Its unique aerodynamics helps it achieve a mind-boggling top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h). The Scramjet can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,480,000.

2) Annis Nightmare ZR380

The Annis Nightmare ZR380 is a two-seater sports car that entered the world of GTA Online with the Arena War update. Similar to the car's other Arena variant, this one offers sporty, bright colors.

On the performance side, it runs on a twin-cam inline-four engine, combined with a six-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in an RWD layout. It boasts excellent acceleration and an amazing top speed of 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h), making it one of the fastest Arena vehicles in the game. Players can purchase it from the Arena War website for a cost of $2,138,640 - $1,608,000.

1) Grotti Vigilante

Finally, at number one is the famous Grotti Vigilante. This one is a two-seater custom weaponized vehicle that has been in GTA Online since the release of the GTA Online: The Smuggler’s Run update. Its visual appearance looks to be directly inspired by none other than Batman’s Batmobile.

The vehicle is powered by a rear engine, with a speed booster directly attached to it as well as to the transmission. The car is considered one of the fastest land vehicles in the entire game, thanks to its powerful booster that helps it reach an astounding top speed that exceeds 150 mph (241.4 km/h). Players can purchase this car from Warstock Cache & Carry at $3,750,000.

Rockstar Games has done a good job of providing a variety of super-fast vehicles in the game, allowing players to try them all and conquer the roads of Los Santos and Blaine County.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far