Which car should GTA Online beginners buy first?

GTA Online is filled with a lot of vehicles for both beginners and long-time veterans.

Beginners need to pick up a vehicle that is not only fast but also provides value for money, and the Karin Kumura (Armored) fits the bill perfectly. It’s a four-seater armored sedan that has been appreciated by fans all around the globe. Here's some information about the Kuruma (Armored) in GTA Online that beginners should know.

Everything to know about Karin Kuruma (Armored) in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

Karin Kuruma (Armored), otherwise known as the Armored Kuruma, was added to GTA Online with the Heists Update in 2015. The car is an armored version of the regular Kuruma, and its visual appearance is based on the real-life Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X and 2015-2016 Subaru WRX STI.

The Armored variant mostly uses the same body parts as the regular Kuruma but features some minor changes as well. The outer design of the car consists of the following main parts:

Front side:

Trapezium-shaped split mesh grille with a black trim

Plastic wide separation as the front bumper

Two intakes with plastic trim

Circular fog lamps with LED strips above it

Dual headlamps next to the grille

Side body:

Concave side design through the doors

Thin vertical exit vents on the front fenders

Plastic trim on the roof and around the windows

Black mirror shells

Additional brake lights on vortex generators

Rear body:

Black-detailed boot

A license plate

A bolted-on detailed spoiler

Tail lamps similar to headlamps

Red marker lights on the edges of the rear bumper

Big-bore exhausts

The vehicle also features a roll-cage, protective frames over the lights, bullet-resistant windows, and bullet-proof armor panels on the roof as well as the cabin.

When it comes to performance, it is powered by a modeled twin-cam straight-six engine that is coupled to a six-speed gearbox powering the entire vehicle in an all-wheel drivetrain.

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) can be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website in GTA Online for a price of $698,250 - $525,000.

Why should beginners buy the Karin Kuruma (Armored)?

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is considered to be one of the best-performing cars in GTA Online, thanks to its great acceleration and staggering top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) as tested by the famous Broughy1322. Players can even increase the vehicle's acceleration by adding another turbo when modifying the car at Los Santos Customs.

Being an armored variant, the vehicle is durable and offers excellent protection in a variety of situations. It can withstand collisions and gunshots from most firearms in the game, and its bullet-resistant windows do a great job of protecting players sitting inside it.

The car also boasts better handling than its standard variant, even making it suitable for off-road terrain due to its strong traction. It can also climb steep mountains fairly well.

Although the car suffers from minor disadvantages, such as having trouble rolling on uneven road surfaces, its advantages completely overshadow them.

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is considered to be one of the must-have cars when starting a game and can be useful in several ways in the open world of GTA Online. Beginners should buy this vehicle and hustle efficiently in Los Santos and Blaine County without worrying too much about the chaos in the game.

