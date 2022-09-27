Top 5 coupes in GTA Online after latest weekly update

GTA Online has different types of vehicles in its open world, giving motorheads a wide range of options to choose from.

The latest weekly update has introduced two new coupes to the game — the Dinka Kanjo SJ and the Dinka Postlude. However, new doesn't necessarily mean better. The ideal car in the game must be fast enough to leave opponents in the dust.

With that being said, here's a look at five GTA Online coupes that players should check out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Übermacht Sentinel XS, Enus Windsor, and 3 other amazing coupes in GTA Online after the latest weekly update

1) Dewbauchee Exemplar

The Dewbauchee Exemplar is a four-door luxury coupe featured in GTA Online. Its appearance is directly inspired by the real-life Aston Martin Rapide and Ferrari California.

The Dewbauchee Exemplar's engine is loosely based on a V8, powering it in a rear-wheel layout. The vehicle boasts a balanced performance at both low and high speeds. With a maximum top speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h), it is considered one of the best racing coupe cars in the game.

Players can purchase the Dewbauchee Exemplar from Legendary Motorsport for a cost of $205,000.

2) Übermacht Sentinel XS

The Übermacht Sentinel XS is a two-door coupe in GTA Online that is inspired by the real-life BMW M3 (E92).

The vehicle runs on a twin-cam four-cylinder engine with a turbo-charger. A six-speed gearbox also powers the car in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain.

Compared to the regular Sentinel, the Übermacht Sentinel XS has good acceleration and can reach a maximum top speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h).

The vehicle is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $60,000.

3) Ocelot F620

The Ocelot F620 is a two-door grand tourer that is classified as a coupe in GTA Online. Its design is based on the real-life Maserati GranTurismo as well as the Jaguar XK (X150).

The vehicle runs on a turbo-charged inline-4 engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox that powers it in an RWD layout. It has the ability to reach a staggering top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h).

The Ocelot F620 is available for $80,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Enus Windsor

The Enus Windsor is a luxury two-door coupe that has been in GTA Online since the release of the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. It is inspired by the real-life Rolls Royce Wraith and Bentley Flying Spur.

The vehicle runs on a large twin-turbo V12 engine coupled to a five-speed gearbox that powers it in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It can reach a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h).

Players can purchase the Enus Windsor from Legendary Motorsport for $845,000.

5) Enus Windsor Drop

The Enus Windsor Drop is a four-door luxury convertible coupe. It was introduced in GTA Online with the release of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Being a convertible variant of the aforementioned Windsor, it is inspired by the Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The vehicle appears to be powered by the same twin-turbo turbo-charged V12 engine as the Enus Windsor, with a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. However, it boasts significantly improved acceleration and can reach a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h).

The Enus Windsor Drop is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $900,000.

Rockstar Games has done a great job in providing GTA Online players with a variety of coupes in the game.

Car enthusiasts can pick up any of the coupes listed above and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County.

