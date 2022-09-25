5 cars in GTA Online that are well worth their price

The open world of GTA Online is filled with a lot of different vehicles, allowing players to purchase one according to their budget.

Every car in the game has its own identity with unique characteristics and price tags. Not every car justifies its price tag; most are expensive, mainly due to their looks. Players need to know which cars give the best value for their money. With that being said, let’s look at five GTA Online cars worth their price in the game.

These are value-for-money cars in GTA Online

5) Armoured Kuruma

At number five, it is the reliable Karin Kuruma (Armored). It’s a 4-door armored sedan featured in GTA Online since the release of the Heists update. Its outer body is fitted with bulletproof armor panels, protecting players from enemy fire.

When it comes to performance, it runs on a modeled twin-cam straight-six engine with a 6-speed gearbox. The car boasts incredible acceleration and can reach a maximum top speed of 147 mph, making it one of the fastest armored cars in the game. It can be purchased for $698,250 - $525,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Canis Kamacho

Next on the list is Canis Kamacho. It is a 4-seater off-road utility truck featured in GTA Online since The Doomsday Heist update was released. It’s inspired by the following real-life vehicles:

Jeep Crew Chief 715

Kaiser Jeep M715

On the performance side, the vehicle seems to be running on a single-cam V8 engine, with a 5-speed gearbox that powers the vehicle in an AWD layout. It is one of the best off-road vehicles in the game due to its excellent ground clearance and high torque. It can be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $345,000.

3) Pegassi Toros

At number three, it is the famous Pegassi Toros. It is a 4-seater luxury crossover SUV featured in GTA Online since the release of the Arena War update. Its visual design is inspired by the following real-life cars:

2018 Audi Q8

2018 Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Aventador

On the performance side, the Toros runs on a powerful V12 engine with an 8-speed gearbox that powers it in an AWD layout. It is one of the fastest SUVs available in the game, with the ability to reach a staggering top speed of 127.50 (205.19 km/h). Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for a cost of $498,000.

2) Dune Buggy

Next on the list is the BF Dune Buggy. It is a 2-seater lightweight off-road buggy featured in GTA Online since its release in 2013. It looks similar to GTA San Andreas’s Bandito.

Regarding performance, the buggy runs on a single-cam Flat-4 engine with a 5-speed gearbox that powers the vehicle in an RWD layout. It is considered one of the few vehicles in the game that performs well on both on- and off-road terrains. It is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a cost of $20,000 only.

1) Elegy RH8

Finally, at number 1, it is Annis Elegy RH8. It is a 2-seater sports car featured in the game since its release. The car is famous for its design, mainly inspired by the real-life 2011 Nissan GT-R (R35).

When it comes to performance, the car seems to be powered by a 3-liter single-cam V8 engine, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox that powers the vehicle in an AWD layout. It boasts incredible acceleration, allowing players to reach the top speed in quick seconds. It is one of the best all-around vehicles beginners can get in the game.

It is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for $95,000. Players can also get it for free by linking their Social Club accounts.

Rockstar has done a great job introducing many value-for-money vehicles in the game that both beginners and experts can rely on. With many new cars added to the game every year, players can pick the ones according to their budget.

