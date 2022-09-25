Should GTA Online players try Pursuit Series races for Vapid Flash GT?

GTA Online players have a chance this week at winning a great vehicle as part of the Prize Ride with the new update.

This week, players can grab a brand new Vapid Flash GT for the Prize Ride in the game by finishing the Pursuit Series in the top three rankings for three consecutive days.

It is a three-door hatchback that was added to GTA Online with the release of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. However, with so many amazing cars already existing in the game, one could wonder if it is worth purchasing in 2022.

With that being said, let’s learn everything about the Vapid Flash GT in GTA Online that players should know about.

Everything to know about Vapid Flash GT in GTA Online - Price, performance, & more

The Vapid Flash GT was added to GTA Online during The Vespucci Job Week event in 2018. Its visual appearance has taken cues from various real-life vehicles for different parts:

Ford Fiesta RS WRC & Ford Focus RS RX - Overall design

Hyundai RM15 Concept - Front grille and headlights

Volkswagen GTI TCR - Tail lights

It has an overall sporty look and feel to it, mainly due to its distinctive and large outer body, which consists of the following parts:

Front body:

Linear front bumper

Large mesh grille

Red tow hook on the driver’s side of the grille

Two small intakes on the outer edges

Large black housings containing circular headlights

Set of small headlights on the inner portions of the housing

A Vapid emblem above the grille

A central intake on the bonnet, along with a set of hood pins

Two smaller vents near the windscreen

Side body:

Wider fenders

Wider side skirts

A carbon-fiber upper surface of the wheels’ brake

Plastic-like trim around the windows

Black trim on the roof panel

Stylized mirror wings

A small aerial on the roof

Rear body:

A small roof spoiler above the window

Large mounted spoiler joining each side of the trunk

Safety pins on the boot lid

Distinctive rear bumper exposing a set of meshed vents

Diffuser with six blades

Two circular exhaust pipes

Carbon-fiber plates

Carbon-fiber-covered exhaust pipes

Its interior is one of the best-looking ones compared to other vehicles in the game. It consists of steel flooring, sports seats, race seatbelts, door pull straps, and even a roll cage.

When it comes to performance, the car is powered by a front engine in an all-wheel drivetrain, coupled to a six-speed gearbox.

The Vapid Flash GT is generally available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,675,000.

Is it worth trying the Pursuit Series for Vapid Flash GT in 2022?

The car possesses very good acceleration as well as top speed, with the ability to reach a maximum of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h). It has a pretty good grip as well, making it competitive with some of the fastest low-level sports cars on the circuit. It has the fastest lap time of 1:03.865.

When driven on off-road terrain, it can leave other rally sports cars in the dust due to its superior performance on rocky surfaces. Players can also customize it with a lot of sporty modifications available at Los Santos Customs and make it one of the best-looking cars in the game.

While the Vapid Flash GT is not recommended as a separate purchase in 2022, it is highly recommended to get the vehicle as a Prize Ride in GTA Online this week.

