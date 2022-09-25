How to recreate Plymouth GTX in GTA Online without mods

GTA Online is filled with a lot of different vehicles, which gives players a lot of freedom to choose one according to their preferences.

Motorheads love to recreate real-life cars in the game by customizing in-game models and roaming around Los Santos in style. One such real-life variant is none other than the 1971 Plymouth GTX, a classic muscle car that was used in Fast and Furious 8: The Fate of the Furious.

This article will share how to recreate the classic muscle beast in GTA Online without the use of any mods.

Schyster Deviant can be made a Plymouth GTX in GTA Online

To begin with, players need to purchase the Schyster Deviant, a two-door muscle car that has been featured in GTA Online since the release of the Arena War update. Here’s how to purchase it in the game:

Open the in-game smartphone Go to Internet Click on the Legendary Motorsport website Look for Schyster Deviant Click on Order or Buy

The Schyster Deviant costs around GTA$ 512,000. Once purchased, players will need to drive the car to the nearest Los Santos Customs, the vehicle-customization shop.

It will allow players to modify the car and make it look like the real-life Plymouth GTX. Choosing the right set of upgrade parts is necessary to build the model in the game.

Here is a list of all the customization options that players need to equip the car with while at LS Customs:

Amor Upgrade 100% ($25,000)

Race Brakes ($17,500)

Stock Front Bumper (Equipped)

Primary Bumper ($7,250)

EMS Upgrade, Level 4 ($16,750)

Dual Rear Exhaust ($899)

Dark Chrome Single Grille ($670)

Stock Hood (Equipped)

Xenon Lights ($1,450)

Primary Classic Color – Black ($400)

Secondary Classic Color – Black ($200)

Livery Roof ($350)

Low Level Spoiler ($9,000)

Sport Suspension ($1,700)

Super Transmission ($1,750)

Turbo Tuning ($12,500)

SUV Wheels – Empowered ($3,150)

Wheel Color – Carbon Black ($500)

Tire Enhancements – Bulletproof Tires (Optional)

That’s it. Once all the aforementioned parts are equipped on the vehicle, it looks astonishingly similar to the Plymouth GTX from the Fast and Furious 8 movie.

Players can also mix around and build their dream car in the game. When it comes to the muscle cars, this is one of the best-looking classic builds of the real-life beast.

Everything to know about the Schyster Deviant

The Schyster Deviant’s visual appearance in GTA Online looks inspired by the real-life Ringbrothers’ Javelin AMX Defiant and the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. The base variant of the car comes with sporty modifications installed. Its elegant body design along with its overall feel makes it one of the best-looking muscle models in the game.

When it comes to performance, the Deviant is powered by a single-cam V8 engine, coupled to a four-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain.

It can reach a top speed of 108.50 mph (174.61 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322. This makes it one of the most competitive muscle cars in the game as well. Its strong durability also makes it easy for players to take on collisions with it easily.

The Deviant's handling is a bit on the heavier side due to the vehicle’s weight and makes it difficult for players to oversteer it easily. Thye might also feel a poor turning radius while taking corners with it at low speeds.

Overall, it is a decent package for muscle car enthusiasts and they can build their favorite classic Plymouth GTX build with it. Players can add it to their collection and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos, Fast and Furious style.

