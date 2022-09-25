5 slowest tuners in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online players were introduced to two new drip-fed cars, the Dinka Kanjo SJ and the Dinka Postlude this month. To everyone's surprise, both turned out to be two of the slowest vehicles among the recently released drip-fed models, post the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

The issue is so potent that players are already looking forward to next week's car, which is expected to be the Obey 10F. The Postlude and the Kanjo SJ might just be purchased by players who would like to have the full set in their garage. This article takes a look at the slow-movers that have been released since the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinions.

GTA Online's newest drip-fed cars make a disappointing appearance

5) Emperor Vectre

The Emperor Vectre is a sports and tuner vehicle featured in GTA Online and costs $1,785,000. It can be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website. It's stock speed is 92.27 mph (148.50 km/h), and it can reach 115.25 mph (185.48 km/h) once fully upgraded.

Based on the Lexus RC-F, the Vectre also borrows its looks from the Toyota Corolla, Scion FR-S, and Subaru BRZ. The car is an all-wheel drive with eight gears and sports a V8 engine, with the fastest lap recorded at the 1:03.262 mark.

4) Übermacht Cypher

The Übermacht Cypher is a sports and tuner vehicle featured in GTA Online that costs $1,550,000 and can be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport. The vehicle's stock speed is 91.87 mph (147.85 km/h), and can reach 113.50 mph (182.66 km/h), once fully upgraded with the fastest lap of 1:04.965.

The car takes inspiration from BMW M2 (F87) and BMW M5 (F90) for its overall design. It is an all-wheel-drive with eight gears and has good handling; however, the Übermacht Cypher's top speed is pretty bad if it's not upgraded.

3) Dinka Kanjo SJ

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is a two-seater coupe featured in GTA Online. The car costs $1,370,000 and can be purchased from the Southern S.A. Super Autos in-game website. The vehicle's stock speed is 87.61 mph (141.00 km/h).

Even after the car is fully upgraded, it can only reach a top-speed of 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h), making it one of the slowest additions to the game. It's a front-wheel-drive with five gears and the fastest lap recorded sits at 1:12.322.

The Dinka Kanjo SJ's design is inspired by the real-life Honda Civic Coupe Gen V, which disappoints even more when looking at poor top speed.

2) Vulcar Warrener HKR

Vulcar Warrener HKR is a sedan and tuner car featured in GTA Online that costs $1,260,000, which can be purchased from the Southern S.A. Super Autos. The vehicle's stock speed is 90.72 mph (146.00 km/h), and can reach 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h) once fully upgraded.

The car is an all-wheel drive with eight gears and the fastest lap recorded was 1:13.841. It's based on the 1974 Nissan and the Datsun Sunny "Hakotora." The car has good cornering and handling but isn't a good choice for racing or as a getaway vehicle, given the bad top-speed.

1) Dinka Postlude

Dinka Postlude is a coupe featured in GTA Online and costs $1,785,000 — available for purchase from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website. The vehicle's stock speed is 81.40 mph (131.00 km/h), with its max potential being 103.00 mph (165.76 km/h).

The car is a front-wheel-drive with five gears and the fastest lap recorded was 1:14.541. The fact that players were eagerly looking forward to its launch, but found it to be the slowest vehicle yet has been disappointing.

With both the Dinka cars disappointing the majority of the players, the community is already looking forward to next week's additions, which is assumed to be the Obey 10F.

