Should GTA Online players get the Postlude?

Despite the current GTA Online economy, you can still get a good investment with a Dinka Postlude. In the past few years, the playerbase has accepted that newly released vehicles will always cost a lot of money.

That's just the way it will always be in GTA Online. The question remains whether or not those vehicles can serve a specific purpose like the Postlude.

GTA Online has just released two drip-fed vehicles this week. In any case, you should definitely check out the Postlude. It's not the fastest coupe by any means, but it offers more than mere performance. Based on its design alone, Rockstar Games clearly put a lot of work into this vehicle.

Assessing the Postlude in GTA Online, and why it's a really good car

Where to buy and how much it costs

You should pick up your phone and check out the website for Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The latest vehicles should be listed under the featured section. Under normal circumstances, you can purchase the Postlude for $1,310,000. That's a lot of money to spend in one go.

However, if you are lucky with the LS Car Meet, you can level up your reputation points and maybe unlock a trade price for this vehicle. The Postlude will have a reduced price tag of $982,500. That's a difference of $327,500 in GTA Online, which is still a good amount of money.

From now until September 28, you can earn triple the reputation points on LS Car Meet activities. If you really want this compact vehicle, you should definitely check out that location. Mimi will be offering free membership for the entire week, instead of the usual $50,000 fee.

Overall performance

Based on testing from Broughy1322, the Postlude can only go 103 miles per hour. It's among the two slowest coupes in GTA Online, the other being the Dinka Kanjo SJ. Regardless, top speed isn't everything in a vehicle, since it handles very well in sharp corners. Furthermore, players can also install low grip tires on the Postlude.

Customization is the strongest aspect of this entire vehicle. Depending on how you want your Postlude to look, you have several choices at your disposal. You can freely customize everything from transparent hoods to really tasteful liveries. Even the headlight glass has unique customization features.

The Postlude is primarily based on the first generation version of the Honda Prelude (SN). You might be able to appreciate a callback to old-school Japanese manufacturing. Even then, Rockstar Games made sure to give it a modernized look and feel.

Final verdict

GTA Online really excels with the customization department. You may find yourself spending a lot of time with the Postlude. The overall price tag is absolutely worth it, since you're putting a lot of effort into this vehicle. You might gain a sense of satisfaction when you look at your finished product.

What really helps is that it's among the cheaper vehicles from the Criminal Enterprises update. GTA Online players like you will certainly find value in that alone, since you can otherwise save a lot of money.

Overall, the Postlude is a fun vehicle to drive around, especially when it's fully upgraded with various features.

