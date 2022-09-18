5 drip fed cars to watch out for in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Players should keep a close eye on select new vehicles in the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update. It's been almost two weeks since the last vehicle was introduced, so players are desperate for anything at this point.

The summer DLC has several cars that need to be drip fed in the following weeks. With that in mind, here's a look at some of the more notable ones in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. The information presented below has already been datamined by various players, so the recorded prices will be accurate.

The following drip fed vehicles will make a splash in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

5) Obey 10F ($1,675,000)

The 10F is a flashy sports car based on the real-world Audi R8 (4S). It will be available for purchase from the Legendary Motorsports website. The vehicle offers an aerodynamic design with a central grille as well as side intakes. If the price is any indication, the 10F will likely have good performance stats.

On a related note, the 10F will also have a widebody variation. These upgrades will cost a grand total of $575,000 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players will need to pay a visit to Benny's Original Motor Works.

4) Dinka Kanjo SJ ($1,370,000)

#GTAOnline The Dinka Kanjo SJ is releasing in GTA Online tomorrow and will be available on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,370,000 The Dinka Kanjo SJ is releasing in GTA Online tomorrow and will be available on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,370,000#GTAOnline https://t.co/7ZdkXMD1UC

The Kanjo SJ is part of the rarely seen coupe lineup. Rockstar Games is finally giving some love to it in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. This compact vehicle will be available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Based on the coupe models from the Honda Civic (EJ/EM) brand, the Kanjo SJ features fairly simple bodywork. This definitely is a callback to classic vehicles from the early 2000s, that much is certain. The car also has Princess Robot Bubblegum liveries for those interested.

3) Ubermacht Rhinehart ($1,598,000)

This practical SUV is among the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. If players want their own station wagon, they should visit the website for Southern San Andreas Super Autos. This option has enough room for up to four different people.

For the most part, the Rhinehart takes inspiration from the BMW 3 Series Touring (G21). However, there are several racing liveries that can make it really stand out. Based on Rockstar's description, this car is supposed to be a performance vehicle, although that remains to be seen.

2) Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody ($700,000 for upgrades)

Here's yet another selection from the Ubermacht brand. The Sentinel Classic now has a widebody counterpart in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. It's based on the real-life BMW M3 E30 LTO and wouldn't really feel out of place in a game like San Andreas.

Players will first have to convert the Sentinel Classic at Benny's Original Motor Works. The original vehicle costs anywhere between $487,500 or $650,000. After converting it, gamers will get a widebody counterpart with a more box-like design. This vehicle has the look and feel of a classic rally car.

1) BF Weevil Custom ($980,000 for upgrades)

The VW Beetle Rat Rod finally has a GTA Online counterpart. Players can start the conversion process related to this vehicle at Benny's Original Motor Works. However, they will first need to get the original Weevil, which costs anywhere from $652,000 or $870,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

There are several unique liveries that will make this entry look special. Whether it's a fiery paint job or spiky decorations, this vehicle really stands out in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Overall, gamers will have plenty of options with this custom hot rod.

