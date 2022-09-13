How many drip-fed vehicles are left in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises still has several vehicles waiting to be drip-fed in the upcoming weeks. Some players were disappointed that Rockstar Games didn't include a new car this week.

The good news is that they can still expect plenty more in the near future. Whether it's the Kanjo SX or the 10F Widebody, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises still has a few tricks up its sleeve.

Keep in mind that a few of them will require customization options. Either way, players need to stay updated on the latest vehicles. Here's a quick look at drip-fed vehicles that have yet to be released in the week of September 8-14.

There are seven drip-fed vehicles left in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Here's the full list of remaining vehicles

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises will be drip feeding a single vehicle every week or so. However, for one reason or another, there might be cases where Rockstar doesn't release new automobiles. As of this writing, these are the remaining cars that have yet to be released:

10F (Legendary Motorsports)

(Legendary Motorsports) Kanjo SX (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

(Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Postlude (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

(Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Rhinehart (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

(Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Sentinel Classic Widebody (Benny's Original Motorworks)

(Benny's Original Motorworks) Weevil Custom (Benny's Original Motorworks)

(Benny's Original Motorworks) 10F Widebody (Benny's Original Motorworks)

It's highly likely that Rockstar will alternate vehicles between their respective companies in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. For instance, they probably wouldn't do Benny's cars three weeks in a row.

They all cost a lot of money

Despite many improvements from the recent update, the overall economy remains the same. Players are expected to pay millions of dollars for most vehicles. Here's what the drip fed ones will cost:

10F ($1,675,000)

($1,675,000) Kanjo SX ($1,370,000)

($1,370,000) Postlude ($1,310,000)

($1,310,000) Rhinehart ($1,598,000)

($1,598,000) Sentinel Classic Widebody ($700,000 for the upgrades only)

($700,000 for the upgrades only) Weevil Custom ($980,000 for the upgrades only)

($980,000 for the upgrades only) 10F Widebody ($575,000 for the upgrades only)

The last three vehicles on this list need to be converted from their original counterparts. Here's a quick look at where to buy them and how much they cost in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises:

Sentinel Classic ($487,500 or $650,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

($487,500 or $650,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Weevil ($652,000 or $870,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

($652,000 or $870,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos) 10F ($1,675,000 at Legendary Motorsport)

At the very least, it's a lot easier to run profitable businesses in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players can reduce the risk of failed warehouse runs by setting up a private session. By doing so, they can save up a lot of money for any of these drip-fed vehicles.

Make sure to pay a visit to Simeon's car dealership

Players should mark Premium Deluxe Motorsports on the map. This is the best place to test drive new vehicles in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, as more often than not, the latest drip-fed releases will arrive here.

Although players are only given five minutes for a test run, they can always come back and try again. The best part is that it's free of charge. Premium Deluxe Motorsport is listed on the in-game map, so one can set a waypoint there.

Whenever a new vehicle arrives, make sure to check the official Newswire page. Simeon's car dealership will list the current vehicle selection there.

