How to unlock new car customization options in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

The Criminal Enterprises update has bought many new upgrades and car customizations that GTA Online players have been waiting for a long time.

These customizations have been highly anticipated since the announcement of this update, as users can see many new things they can add to the OG vehicles for GTA Online on the promotional materials.

The moment has come for them to begin improving their automobiles now that the update has been released. However, some gamers might not be familiar with the process of gaining access to all of the additional customizations. So, this article will act as a guide for them.

GTA Online players can now unlock new car customization options

How to unlock car customizations in GTA Online?

Various car modifications will become available for purchase as players progress in the game and their GTA Online ranks rise. Once they reach a specific rank, they would be able to unlock an upgrade for which they would have to pay GTA$.

Taking first place in races in GTA Online unlocks many customizations. Items that have been unlocked but not seen will have a small yellow star next to the category listing.

Many available car changes, especially wheel rims, are based on actual aftermarket components. For instance, the Endo V1 rims in the Sports category are based on the well-liked import VOLK TE37 wheels.

Los Santos Customs

There are expanded livery and customization possibilities for some older vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online that users can access from Los Santos Customs:

Pegassi Zentorno

Grotti Turismo R

Ubermacht Sentinel

Benefactor Stirling GT

Cheval Picador

Benefactor Schwartzer

Sparrow

Agency Workshop

In the Agency Workshop, Imani Tech can make modifications to two new cars:

Bravado Greenwood

Obey Omnis e-GT

Benny's Original Motor Works

Benny's Original Motor Works has four automobiles available for conversion modifications, one new and three older cars:

BF Weevil - Weevil Custom

Obey 10F - 10F Widebody

Grotti Brioso 300 - Brioso 300 Widebody

Übermacht Sentinel Classic - Sentinel Classic Widebody

How to unlock new Hao Special Works upgrades

The updated version of the Mod Shop from the Los Santos Tuners DLC is called Hao's Special Works. Before upgrading their cars here, gamers must unlock the shop. They can follow the steps below to do that:

Players will get a call from Hao after starting the new Grand Theft Auto Online, allowing them to take part in a time trial.

A vehicle by Hao's Special Works is required for this time trial.

Users must beat the par time, which is relatively simple, to use the upgrades from the store.

Finally, to access this new mod shop, they also need a Los Santos Car Meet membership.

For Hao's Special Works, there are two vehicles available, one new and one used (E&E version only), for customization:

Benefactor Stirling GT

Declasse Vigero ZX

Additionally, the store offers a new range of customization options, such as chameleon paint and performance upgrades like quicker acceleration and better peak speed.

