How to rank up fast in GTA Online: A beginner's guide

One of the most crucial things in GTA Online is to rank up as fast as possible. For beginners, ranking up is much more important than earning money.

A lower rank doesn't allow players access to some of the better-paying missions. Vehicle and weapon customization options, and even properties, are only unlocked by ranking up, decided through reputation (RP) in GTA Online.

Gamers have to accumulate a certain amount of RP to advance their rank. At each rank, different benefits are unlocked, and they must reach Rank 135 to unlock everything in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Beginner's guide to ranking up quickly

Ranking up isn't something that a beginner should be very worried about. Playing the game as it is and doing whatever is accessible will lead to plenty of RP. Grinding, on the other hand, takes away the fun from GTA Online.

However, beginners may wish to raise their ranks to unlock essential things in the game. There are many steps they can take without grinding being necessary, and some of them are:

Bonus events: Rockstar Games often grants bonus GTA$ and RP for playing specific missions. These change with weekly updates, and players will be notified of the offers.

Playing adversary mode: These are PvP game modes where two teams compete against one another. They can bring in a large amount of RP relatively fast.

Joining a crew: Playing any mission while being part of a crew grants a 10% bonus to the RP gained. Users have to be with a crew member to enjoy this bonus.

Completing daily objectives: Daily objectives provide significant bonuses to RP along with GTA$. To receive the daily reward, gamers must complete all three objectives.

VIP work: Completing VIP missions as a CEO will bring large amounts of RP.

Contact missions: Contact missions provided by story characters are some of the easiest missions in GTA Online. These can be completed quite easily if players own an armored vehicle.

Getting awards: Getting an award in GTA Online grants a decent amount of RP. These are achievements in the game, some of which are pretty simple to obtain.

It is much easier to rank up in GTA Online now than it was a few years ago. Playing the game is enough to rank up quite quickly. Playing the heists is an obvious next step for those who get to unlock them.

The most vital aspect is to have fun, as GTA Online is a video game after all. RP doesn't need much grinding, and playing through the game is enough to keep ranking up.

