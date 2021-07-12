Top 5 most customizable cars in GTA Online

GTA Online has the largest collection of cars ever had in a GTA game, and the list is ever growing. It also features a wide range of customization options for most of the available cars.

Some of the cars only offer basic modifications, some have all the features one would expect while customizing, while others have whacky and over-the-top customizability.

All of this makes for a high value of replayability, one of the reasons why players have been engaged to the game for so long. Customization has been greatly revamped from prior games, and GTA Online offers greater possibilities over GTA 5 story mode.

Here are some of the most customizable cars in GTA Online:

GTA Online: 5 most modifiable cars in the game

1) Benefactor Schlagen GT

The Schlagen GT is one of the finest looking cars in the game, and it is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT and BMW Z4. It is a sports car with an impressive performance for a reasonable price of $1,300,000.

There are a wide range of customization options for this car, which can be used to enhance the already sporty design to a track-ready look.

2) Karin 190z

Based on the famous Fairlady Z and the similar looking Toyota 2000, this car is a retro tuner in GTA Online. In true tuner spirit, this car has an extensive array of modification options, but nothing too drastic.

It is an RWD with great handling capabilities, making it an excellent car for beginners. Its $900,000 price tag might be a bit too much for those who don't admire its looks and customizability.

3) Dinka Sugoi

The Dinka Sugoi is the most visually appealing sports hatchback in GTA Online, with its design inspiration being the Honda Civic Type-R FK8. It looks like a much sportier version of an everyday FWD vehicle, and it performs as such.

The various body parts and liveries available during customisation may be used to make it appear as though it was built for the circuit. Like the 190z, the price of $1,224,000 ($918,000 trade price) isn't very economical for someone wanting performance, but it's a good value for JDM fans.

4) Pfister Comet Safari

The Comet Safari is based on the Leh Keen Safari 911, a custom off-road variant of the Porsche 911. It is a decent car for off-road racing and offers front-facing machine gun upgrades.

Since the car is a custom built design, it appears to be heavily customized even without any modifications. There are still many options for further modifications, and the price of $710,000 makes it a decent deal for everyone in GTA Online.

5) Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Any discussion about car customization is incomplete without a muscle car having an obnoxiously large engine. Thankfully, GTA Online presents ample opportunity to modify classic muscle cars, and the Gauntlet Classic is a fine specimen.

Based on the iconic Dodge Challenger, players can modify it to their heart's content, as it has all the options one would expect from a customizable old-school muscle.

It comes with an affordable price tag of $615,000, and if players invest another $815,000, they can convert it into its custom variant. The custom variant has an even more ridiculous set of options for customizing it, and it comes with pop-up headlights.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

