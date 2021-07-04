Which is the fastest Muscle car in GTA Online as of July 2021?

GTA Online is a competitive playground where players with the most amount of money naturally come out on top. Players need decent vehicles for most missions and activities in the game. Sometimes, they may need a weaponized vehicle, while other times, a fast car will suffice.

When it comes to speed, sports cars and hypercars are the first things that come into everyone's minds. However, some people may prefer muscle cars because of their sturdy looks.

Muscle cars are especially useful for drag racing, as their excellent acceleration compensates for the inferior handling and even top speed.

This article dives into the fastest muscle car in GTA Online, with and without a boost.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Fastest Muscle car in GTA Online as of July 2021

With Boost - Apocalypse Imperator (132.75 mph)

The Apocalypse Imperator is the fastest muscle car in GTA Online with a boost. It has excellent acceleration and speed, but a limited braking capability. If the driver isn't careful enough, the car may slide or even spin out.

For experienced drivers, this isn't a big issue, and a brake upgrade can also help to mitigate this fault. While the weapons and armor are quite useful components, the cost involved may be too much for a player who only wants speed.

The Apocalypse Imperator is available for $2,284,940 at ArenaWar.tv. Players can get it at a discounted trade price of $1,718,00 after winning the car in the Arena War Career.

Apocalypse Imperator Stats (Image via GTA Base)

Without Boost - Vapid Pißwasser Dominator (126.50 mph)

The Pißwasser Dominator is one of the quickest cars in GTA Online in a straight line, despite the engine's enormous torque, which causes the car to lose traction. It boasts one of the greatest braking systems in the Muscle class and features all-round upgrades.

It costs $315,000 for non-returning players and is free for those returning from the GTA 5 PS3/Xbox versions. The Pißwasser Dominator is the most cost-efficient purchase for a player who wants a fast muscle car.

Pißwasser Dominator Stats (Image via GTA Base)

The huge price difference ($1,969,940 for the original price and $1,403,000 for the trade price) is incentive enough to purchase this car. While this car does not come with any armor or weaponry, it is still an excellent deal for people who are simply interested in speed.

Edited by Gautham Balaji