Which is the fastest car in GTA Online in 2021?

The primary focus of GTA, as the name suggests, has always been on cars. So it makes sense that GTA Online has seen the highest number of cars ever in a Rockstar game.

Whether for missions, races, getaways, or even just moving from point A to point B on the map, fast cars are a significant aspect of GTA Online. Players often like to buy the most fabulous-looking car available. They generally pick supercars and sports cars, which are usually the fastest and most expensive.

While there are other features to note in a car other than speed, like handling and durability, this article dives into the fastest car in-game, with and without boost.

The fastest car in GTA Online in 2021

With Boost - Grotti Vigilante

The fastest car in GTA Online with a top speed of 147 mph, the Vigilante is even quicker than the P-996 LAZER's ground speed if the player uses the boost repeatedly. The name and design of the car is a dead giveaway to its inspiration - the 89 Batmobile. It is one of the most incredible vehicles to possess.

The car has a top speed of 115 mph without the boost, which is still quite impressive, given how heavy and oversized it is. While the car is durable and able to withstand gunfire, it has no defense against explosives. Its length and width can make it a bit difficult to drive.

The Vigilante's rocket booster performs better than most others and can be fitted with machine guns and homing missiles.

Without Boost - Ocelot Pariah

The Pariah is considered the best car in the Sports class, although its performance makes it at par with the Supers class, with its unusually high top speed and acceleration.

The car is extremely light and is an excellent choice for races involving more straighter sections. But in tight track corners, it is outpaced by cars with better handling. The Pariah has a top speed of 136 mph, and it outpaces all other cars without a booster.

The design resembles a cross between a Ferrari and an Aston Martin, which players can easily discern. This gives it a unique identity, making it one of the cooler-looking sports cars available.

