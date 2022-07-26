GTA Online Criminal Enterprises list of all new vehicles and their prices

The long-awaited The Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online has officially been made accessible by Rockstar. The new DLC comes with several new vehicles, and Rockstar has promised several more drip-fed vehicles to arrive shortly.

The launch-day vehicles can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport, Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Elitas Travel. There are five new cars and one helicopter. Four of these are sports cars in Legendary Motorsport, and one is an old-school sedan.

GTA vehicles from Legendary Motorsport

The list:

Pegassi Torero XO ($2,890,000)

Lampadati Corsita ($1,795,000)

Benefactor LM87 ($2,915,000)

Obey Omnis E-GT ($1,795,000)

As the name and design imply, the Torero XO is a modernized variant of the Torero, categorized as a sports classic. The original Torero is based on the iconic Lamborghini Countach, which used to be a cultural icon of the 80s. GTA fans love the original Torero, much like how they loved the Infernus from GTA Vice City, another car based on the Countach.

Hence, it was only fitting for Rockstar to return with the modernized variant of the iconic car — the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. This car has just been launched as a limited-edition hypercar, and it's already turning heads. Undoubtedly, the Torero XO will be one of the first cars that most GTA Online players will try to acquire.

The Omnis E-GT, on the other hand, is based on the Audi eTron GT. Right now, it's the only sedan from the Criminal Enterprises update available in Legendary Motorsports. The Lampadati Corsita is based on the Maserati MC20 and is available free of cost to GTA+ subscribers. Finally, the Benefactor LM87 is found on the Sauber Mercedes C9, a Group C prototype race car.

Vehicles from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

There's only one new vehicle in Southern SA Super Autos right now: the Bravado Greenwood, a very 70s-looking sedan. This car has a Trade Price available as its minimum price is $1,098,750 while its ordinary price appears to be $1,465,000.

The Greenwood was present in Vice City, Vice City Stories, and San Andreas. The Grand Theft Auto Online variant looks quite similar to the San Andreas version, although it's based primarily on the 4th gen Dodge Monaco.

Vehicles from Elitas Travel

The Criminal Enterprises DLC has also brought along a helicopter called the Conada. Like Greenwood, it also seems to have a Trade Price, as its price ranges from $1,837,500 to $2,450,000. Not much is known about this vehicle, except that it can't be equipped with weapons.

