5 most effective ways to spend 1 million GTA$ in GTA Online

Players can spend their hard-earned cash on whatever they choose in GTA Online. Purchasing some of the bigger ticket items requires grinding and saving money in the game. Saving millions of dollars can sometimes take a while. However, the players will benefit greatly by spending the first $1mil the right way.

This article hopes to highlight 5 of the most effective ways for GTA Online players to spend 1 million GTA$.

How players can spend their millions on becoming ultra-rich in GTA Online

Each GTA Online player will earn and spend their money in various ways. This article hopes to give some ideas for how to splash $1 million well to get the most for the players' money in GTA Online.

1) MKII weapon upgrades

The aim of GTA Online is to be among the best killers and criminals in the city of Los Santos. So it makes perfect sense for players to spend a million dollars on MKII weapon upgrades to help them improve their gameplay.

It is not extremely expensive if players want to upgrade a gun to MKII in GTA Online. However, if players choose to spend $1 million in upgrading all of their weapons, they will have the most impressive and powerful arsenal of weapons.

2) High-end apartment

One of the biggest benefits of buying a high-end apartment is that it allows players to start doing heists in GTA Online. This is integral for players to make further millions of dollars.

With new and customizable high-end penthouse suites added with the Executives and Other Criminals update in 2015, GTA Online players can own a super-luxurious penthouse apartment for just under $1,000,000.

3) Executive office

GTA Online players can go to the Dynasty 8 Executive website and spend $1 million on the Maze Bank West Office & Garage. This perfectly priced Executive Office is a smart buy for players as it enables them to begin work as a CEO and grants them extra privileges in the game.

After players grind a little more, they can purchase a warehouse and start to do Business Cargo missions that can make them a huge amount of money.

4) MC Clubhouse & business

GTA Online players will normally buy an MC Clubhouse as their first HQ in the game. This is partly due to the reasonable cost. Players can get their first clubhouse for between $200,000 and $455,000. Next, players can purchase an MC business with which to start making money in the game.

If players spend $200,000 on the clubhouse, they will have $800,000 left. This is enough to buy a weed farm which will return profits of $19,500 per hour without upgrades.

5) A supercar

Once the players have set themselves up comfortably in the game, they will find other ways to dispense $1 million in no time. There are plenty of super sports cars in GTA Online that can be purchased for just under $1 million and upgraded with the spare change.

Owning a million-dollar sports car is a good way for players to flaunt their wealth on GTA Online.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar