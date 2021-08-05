GTA Online has a ton of features for players to enjoy. Playing online is one of the best things that GTA players could ask for.

GTA Online keeps adding more things to do within the game, and one such update was GTA Online: Executives and Other Criminals, which was released on December 15, 2015, adding the option for players to become a VIP.

There is nothing more fun than being in the lawless city of Los Santos and Blaine county than being there with friends. As players enjoy GTA Online's unstoppable new content, there are ways that they can enjoy them while reaping the benefits of playing along with friends.

Becoming a VIP in GTA Online will let players hire associates to help them with their missions and also give players proximity bonuses. Players receive extra RP for being an associate and traveling with a VIP in the same vehicle.

Such benefits can be taken advantage of in GTA Online by becoming a VIP.

How to register as a VIP in GTA Online: A step-by-step guide

For a player to register as a VIP, they need to make sure to have $50,000 in their GTA Online profile. Registration as a VIP is free, but players are required to have that money on them as a prerequisite.

To register as a VIP, players need to follow these steps:

Open the Interaction Menu

Select SecuroServ

Select the option to register as a VIP.

Once the player has registered as a VIP, they need to name their organization

Once the player becomes a VIP, they can access the SecuroServ VIP option in the interaction menu.

The SecuroServ VIP gives players the option to hire associates, start VIP missions, summon VIP vehicles and do more.

Note: VIP status lasts only four hours of freemode play and has a cooldown of 12 hours until players can become a VIP again. Players can hire up to 3 associates for their job and to protect the Organization.

