How to become a VIP in GTA 5 Online

Become a VIP in GTA Online. Image: YouTube.

If you want a life of luxury while playing GTA Online then you can choose to become a VIP. There are a few ways how you can go about it.

How to become a VIP in GTA Online (Requirements):

Money is important

While playing GTA Online, you need to ensure that you have at least one million dollars in your Maze bank account. Also, remember that the status of VIP does not last forever.

Set your status as a VIP

Enjoy the VIP status. Image: Rockstar Games.

If you want to set your status as VIP in GTA Online, you can go to the Interaction Menu. After selecting the SecuroServ option, you will see the option to register as a VIP.

You can name and customize your Organization after becoming a VIP. Make sure that you do not have the same name as any other Organization as there cannot be two Organizations with the same name, and changing the name can become a costly affair.

Timing is everything

The status of VIP lasts for only four hours, that too during the Freemode gameplay in GTA Online. The time that you invest in your heists and jobs is included in these four hours.

Once the four hours are up, there is a cooling period of twelve hours before you can become a VIP once again. Also remember that there can be a total of six VIPs in one session. If you apply for the status and you see that six VIPs already exist, then you have to suspend your application.

Hire Bodyguards

Hire Bodyguards to protect you. Image: GTA5-Mods.com.

After becoming a VIP, you can hire a maximum of three players to act as your Bodyguard during the Freemode session. VIPs can get access to the Ghost Organisation in order to hide their Bodyguards from the map. If your Bodyguard betrays you somehow, you have the option to terminate his contract. So, hire and fire away!