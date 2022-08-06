How to find Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

Rockstar Games has finally opened Premium Deluxe Motorsports and Luxury Autos in GTA Online with this week's update, and players are excited to see what the car dealerships offer.

Many veteran GTA Online players might already know everything about the car showrooms, but their introduction might be confusing for a lot of newcomers, as these shops have never been released in GTA Online.

This article will provide players with a little more information on the showrooms and their location in GTA Online.

Finding the new car dealerships in GTA Online and purchasing the cars within

Premium Deluxe Motorsports

Many Grand Theft Auto 5 players might recognize the Premium Deluxe Motorsports car dealership as it was one of the places where Franklin worked. The showroom is owned by Simeon, who provides Grand Theft Auto Online players with repo missions.

Players can find the Premium Deluxe Motorsports in Pillbox Hill, on the same block as the Ammu-Nation store. Players just need to travel through Power street to enter the showroom.

Currently, players can buy the following cars from the showroom:

Dubsta2

Picador

Hermes

Gauntlet Hellfire

Penumbra FF

They can also take the cars on a test drive through the city for a few minutes if they are indecisive about their purchase. Furthermore, Simeon has now relocated to his office in the showroom, so players need to go there to start the repo missions regardless.

Luxury Motors

The introduction of Luxury Autos was highly anticipated by Grand Theft Auto Online players. However, unlike Premium Delux Motorsports, players cannot go inside Luxury Autos - they can only view and buy cars through the glass window while standing outside.

Players can visit this dealership at Rockford Hills Valet Parking in Rockford Hills, Los Santos. It is pretty close to the Pegasus Concierge office, which is also situated on the ground floor. Security guards patrol the area in the search for nefarious activities, so players should be careful before doing anything drastic.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Luxury Autos & Simeon's Showrooms now available



Luxury Autos - Turismo R & Omnis e-GT



Simeon's Showroom - Dubsta2, Picador, Hermes, Gauntlet Hellfire, Penumbra FF



3x GTA$ & RP on

- The Vespucci Job (Remix)

The showroom generally sells cars from affluent brands such as the following:

Grotti

Buckingham

Pfister

Enus

Enus

Pegass

Players can expect more cars from these brands to be added in the future.

As previously mentioned, players cannot enter the showroom, but if they still try to peek inside, they will find that the interior of the showroom has been updated. The finer details of all the features are also visible. This probably hints towards the fact that in the future, players will be able to access the interiors of Luxury Autos as well.

When Grand Theft Auto Online players access the store, they need to stand outside near the window. Thus, as an anti-griefer countermeasure, they will be automatically put in passive mode. However, this will not make players go invisible or off the radar.

Right now, players can only buy two cars from the store room, which are as follows:

Turismo R

Omnis e-GT

Unfortunately, there is no option to test drive these cars - players can only view them before deciding on their purchase.

