Top 5 things GTA 5 does better than any other open-world game

When it comes to open-world games, the GTA series provides entertainment like no other game. With GTA, Rockstar Games has established itself as an industry giant in open-world action-adventure games.

Each GTA title came out with widespread appreciation from gamers and critics alike, which solidified their position in this particular genre. Whenever someone buys a GTA game, they can rest assured that they will get their money's worth without compromising quality.

GTA 5, like every other game in the series, was a significant improvement over previous installments and remains one of the most popular titles even in 2021. This article will list five areas where GTA 5 is better than most other games in this genre.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Why GTA 5 is more enjoyable than other open-world games

5) Better NPCs

NPCs in GTA 5 are far more believable and life-like than those in games such as Skyrim. The NPCs in the latter may have a more complex schedule, making them a part of the game world, but they frequently disrupt the players' immersion.

In GTA 5, for example, an NPC will respond based on the severity of the threat before them. So if the player begins shoving or hitting someone, they may fight back, but if the player takes out a pistol, they may apologize or even flee.

This does not occur in games such as Skyrim or Cyberpunk 2077. In the former, some ill-equipped villagers can rush to battle a dragon, and in the latter, the NPCs have terrible AI that only makes them cower in fear.

4) Attention to detail

Rockstar has always created open-world games emphasizing detail, whether it's the GTA and Red Dead series or even Bully. They usually carry out extensive research on the location and setting of a game to make its world as realistic as possible.

GTA 5, being the largest game in the GTA series, contains an incredible amount of detail in its open-world environment. Its portrayal of Los Santos is more vivid and vibrant than in most other open-world games, which only adds to the player's immersive experience.

3) Immersive missions

The story missions are one way GTA 5 keeps its players engrossed in its richly detailed environment. Some of the tasks are just over-the-top shootouts that fulfill every player's desire to wreak havoc.

Others go into the backstory of a character and engage the players in the narrative. Then there are those missions that require the player to explore the world at a leisurely pace and become immersed in its nooks and crannies.

2) Better side missions

Some players often complain that the main storyline in GTA 5 lacks in many respects. However, the game's side quests have significantly improved over earlier installments.

Players are introduced to random strangers, each having their own distinct personality and backstory to share. This not only adds to the immersive experience but also keeps the player entertained.

1) More freedom

A major aspect of playing Grand Theft Auto games has always been the freedom that they allow. In GTA 5, players can ride any available vehicle in the game, from cars and bikes to fighter jets and tanks.

If players feel bored with the story missions, they can engage in a massive gunfight with the authorities and escape unharmed. This freedom is not just limited to mindless violence only, as there are many side activities to choose from.

Players can have a leisurely game of golf or tennis with the other characters, ride a roller-coaster or watch a movie at the theater. They can also go on a shopping spree to buy new clothes, car modifications, or weapons. Character customization is also possible with new haircuts and tattoos.

