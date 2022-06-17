5 best Simeon Contact Missions in GTA Online for easy money

Rockstar Games has released GTA Online's weekly update, with which players can earn double rewards playing Simeon Contact Missions.

The developer knows how to keep its users hooked to the game, and it is probably one of their best schemes involving missions with which gamers can earn lots of money.

Simeon Yetarian is one of the main characters in GTA Online who assigns Contact Missions to players. They can call him directly to start the missions, with some being more useful in earning easy money.

Five Simeon Contact Missions to earn quick money in GTA Online

1) Burn Rate

Burn Rate, a Premium Deluxe Repo Work Mission in GTA Online, is part of the continued Arena War update. Users must find a fire truck from the Davis and El Burro Heights Fire Stations, travel to the Terminal, and extinguish car fires on many Tempestas and Toroses within five minutes.

This needs to be done along with evading and eliminating enemies. It is one of the most straightforward contact missions and pays lots of money upon completion.

This mission pays a maximum of $23100 and a 4810 RP reward if completed in 16+ minutes.

2) Simeonomics

Simeonomics is another Premium Deluxe Repo Work Mission assigned by Simeon and is one of the highest-paying ones in GTA Online. Gamers must travel to the Los Santos International Airport to steal target vehicles stored in the Cargo Plane.

The stolen vehicles must include Tyrant and Nero Custom. To complete the mission, the cars must be stolen stealthily to avoid getting to a three-star wanted level and delivered to Simeon's dealership in Pillbox Hill.

This mission pays a maximum of $23100 and a 4810 RP reward if completed in 16+ minutes.

3) Blow Up IV

This is another extremely easy Simeon Contact Mission in GTA Online. In this, as directed by Simeon, players have to go to the Big House Storage Inc. warehouse on the Autopia Parkway at Los Santos International Airport and destroy ten vehicles, which include six Entity XXRs and four Pariahs.

Once done, they must go to the basement and destroy Armored Boxville, a Ruiner 2000, a Wastelander, and a Phantom Wedge. Readers must then exit the warehouse, defend themselves from incoming enemies, and leave the area.

The mission can be unlocked by achieving Rank 1. Users can earn a good number of GTA$ & RP according to the difficulty and time spent in the mission.

4) El Burro Heists

El Burro Heists is another mission given by Simeon Yetarian. Gamers must get back credit and a Dominator that he lent to a Vagos gangster.

The gangster is in El Burro Heights, along with a few bodyguards. Players must eliminate them all, take the car and drive it back to the dealership. This mission can be unlocked by achieving Rank 10.

This mission pays out a maximum of $18600 and 1170 RP rewards if completed in 16+ minutes.

5) Under the Hammer

This is a Premium Deluxe Repo Work Mission featured in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the continuation of the Arena War update. Players must travel to the La Mesa Police Station, fight through multiple police officers, and steal the impounded vehicles up for auction.

Once stolen, these cars are to be delivered to Simeon's Delivery Garage in Terminal. This mission can be unlocked by achieving Rank 1.

It pays a maximum of $23100 and a 4810 RP reward if completed in 16+ minutes.

Note: The article represents the author's views only.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far