How to get Princess Robot Bubblegum liveries and clothing items in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has perfected the art of satire in the GTA games, to the point where in-game media has become a hit on its own.

It is characteristic of the GTA franchise to poke fun and satirize modern pop culture, media and just about everything under the sun.

Rockstar Games' writing focuses on taking a critical yet humorous jab at seemingly everything that was once popular or still is.

The GTA franchise has taken swipes at Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and even anime series Princess Robot Bubblegum.

Princess Robot Bubblegum was only mentioned in the radio commercials in GTA 4, but with the release of the Episodes from Liberty City DLC, the show made its television debut.

In the GTA universe, Princess Robot Bubblegum has been a hotbed for controversy and even led to protests from Asian-Americans. The show was set to return in GTA 5 but was banned in the game universe as a result of pushback.

However, in GTA Online, players can cop themselves Princess Robot Bubblegum-themed liveries, clothing items, and even decorations.

Warning: Content advisable for 18+ audiences only.

How players can get Princess Robot Bubblegum liveries and clothing items in GTA Online

An extremely helpful guide by TheGravyNator on Steam Community sheds light on essentially every single Princess Robot Bubblegum item one can find in the game. Keep in mind that all of these items together can rack up to a pretty steep price.

Therefore, if the player is willing to splash all this cash and is bold enough to sport Princess Robot Bubblegum merch, they are free to do so. (Source link here)

In order to buy the clothing items, simply enter any of the Discount Stores available on the map. Players can either use the map to set a waypoint to the "T-Shirt" icon or use the Interaction Menu to set a quick GPS navigation point.

For car liveries, players will have to buy the mentioned vehicles from either Southern San Andreas Super Autos or Legendary Motorsports. They can then head over to Benny's Original Motorworks to upgrade them to Custom and add special liveries.

Note: Some vehicles can also be sprayed with custom liveries from Los Santos Customs.

This method works for vehicles bought from Warstock Cache and Carry as well.

Car Liveries

Karin Sultan RS - Princess Robot Bubblegum

Übermacht Sentinel Classic - 2D Relationship

Karin Futo - Itasha Drift

Declasse Scramjet - Princess Robot Bubblegum

Vapid Nightmare Slamvan - Ping! and Large Scoop ram weapon

Weeny Nightmare Issi - Bobby Hurricane's

Übermacht Zion Classic - Waifu Wheels

Ocelot Jugular - Shiny Wasabi Kitty

Dinka Sugoi - Wasabi Kitty

Dinka Blista Kanjoy - Shiny Wasabi Kitty

Clothing Items

Masks - Princess Robot Bubblegum

Balaclavas - Princess Balaclava

Sports Pants - Bubblegum Muscle Pants

Designer T-Shirts - Pink SN PRB T-Shirt

Designer T-Shirts - Color Geo PRB T-Shirt

Designer T-Shirts - Brown Geo PRB T-Shirt

Designer Hoodies - Pink SN Hoodie

Leather Bomber Jackets - Color Geo PRB Leather

Leather Bomber Jackets - Gold Geo PRB Leather

For the full list of items, head on to the original post here.