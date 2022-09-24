Top 5 fastest coupes in GTA Online since The Criminal Enterprises update

The Criminal Enterprises update has introduced two new coupes in GTA Online, making some players wonder if they're among the fastest in their vehicle class. Unfortunately, both the Postlude and Kanjo SJ are not in the top five. Worst of all, they're both ranked in the bottom two when it comes to maximum speed.

That means the fastest cars in this vehicle class haven't changed at all in The Criminal Enterprises update. It is vital to mention here that this article is about the five coupes with the highest top speed. This is a separate discussion from those with the fastest lap time.

The five fastest coupes in GTA Online (The Criminal Enterprises Update)

5) Exemplar

The Exemplar (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $205,000

Top Speed: 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h)

This old classic is still an excellent coupe in GTA Online. It's actually fast and possesses one of the faster lap times to boot. Both traits are not common in top fives like this one, especially for this low price.

If one wants a cheap yet reliable car, then the Exemplar is a good choice.

4) F620

The F620 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $80,000

Top Speed: 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h)

This car is just a tiny bit faster than the Exemplar in GTA Online. The F620's turning isn't as good as the Exemplar, meaning that it's overall less effective for sharp corners by comparison. However, this car is only $80,000, making it one of the cheapest coupes in all of GTA Online.

2 and 3) (tied): Windsor Drop

The Windsor Drop (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $900,000

Top Speed: 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h)

The first tie on this list is between two Windsor cars. This coupe is the Windsor Drop, and it's bought separately from the original Windsor. This means that the player doesn't need to do any conversion to get this vehicle.

Besides that, this vehicle was tied for the fastest Coupe in GTA Online before HSW modifications were introduced in the game. Coupled with the original Windsor, it has the highest top speed for this vehicle class in the last-gen versions of this game.

2 and 3) (tied): Windsor

The Windsor (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $845,000

Top Speed: 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h)

The Windsor is nigh identical to the original Windsor Drop. Both vehicles have the same top speed, but the original Windsor is just a bit better when it comes to turning. Thus, it has a slightly better lap time than the Windsor Drop.

It's vital to mention that top speed isn't everything when it comes to races. Both the Windsor Drop and this car are in the bottom three regarding overall lap time. Unless the player is racing on primarily straight roads, they're better off with the following vehicles on this list.

1) Sentinel XS

The Sentinel XS (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $60,000 (car) + $1,305,300 (HSW upgrade)

Top Speed: 137.75 mph (221.69 km/h)

HSW cars are usually the fastest in their vehicle class, and it's no different with the Sentinel XS. Before the next-gen update arrived, this coupe only had a top speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h), making it tied with the Exemplar. That was a decent rank but nowhere near as good as it is now.

The HSW upgrade added nearly 20 mph to its already decent top speed, putting it firmly in the first place. That modification also makes it the most expensive option in the top five. Still, the sheer amount of extra speed and acceleration GTA Online players get makes it a must-own for any serious coupe racer.

