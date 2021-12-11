5 of the fastest coupes in GTA Online

The fastest coupes are a fine way to cruise around in GTA Online.

Coupes are defined by their sloped appearance, such as the Enus Windsor. They are small vehicles that can only fit two different players. It's perfectly usable in private lobbies, although they don't serve much purpose in GTA Online. At the very least, some of them can go very fast.

If they value top speed, players can give these vehicles a try. They tend to perform well in most conditions, which makes them viable for travel. Please note that many of these vehicles share a similar top speed. There won't be too many differences among these GTA Online coupes.

Best coupes in GTA Online based on top speed

5) Übermacht Zion Cabrio (117 mph)

This is a rather average coupe in GTA Online, at least in terms of engine performance. At the very least, the Zion Cabrio has very fast handling that makes it extremely agile. It also has a decent braking distance to prevent crashes.

Unfortunately, the biggest problem with this coupe is the deformation. One too many hits will negatively impact its performance. GTA Online players are better off using this vehicle for casual play.

4) Übermacht Sentinel (117.25 mph)

Keep in mind that all versions of the Sentinel share the same top speed. GTA Online has significantly improved this vehicle over previous versions. Players not only have better acceleration, they also have a larger braking distance.

The Sentinel is the perfect vehicle to use in GTA Online free mode. It's one of the fastest coupes in the entire game. Players will likely enjoy smooth driving thanks to the precise controls.

3) Dewbauchee Exemplar (117.25 mph)

Many GTA Online players consider this to be one of the best coupes, if not the best one. It's a balanced car that maintains speed and cornering ability. As a result, the Exemplar is perfect for GTA Online races.

Players should definitely consider this coupe, since it lacks the negative qualities of similar vehicles. It only costs $205,000 at the Legendary Motorsport, which is a paltry sum by GTA Online standards.

2) Ocelot F620 (117.50 mph)

The Ocelot is one of the flashier coupes in GTA Online. It has a very good top speed, along with the acceleration to maintain it. The ocelot can be described as a sporty vehicle that's fun to drive.

However, players need to be very careful when turning with this vehicle. It has the potential to oversteer, but they can avoid this by braking at the right moment.

1) Enus Windsor (118 mph)

Out of all the coupes in GTA Online, this one is barely the fastest. The Windsor boasts a top speed of 118 miles per hour. However, due to its sheer weight, it can be difficult to make sharp turns. It can be clumsy trying to navigate corners during a high-speed chase.

In terms of performance, there are better coupes in GTA Online. While the Windsor is the fastest vehicle in its class, it suffers from various problems. Players are better off choosing other vehicles on this list.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sabine Algur