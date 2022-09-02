Top 5 fastest HSW vehicles in GTA Online (The Criminal Enterprises update)

HSW vehicles tend to have significantly higher top speeds than most other cars in GTA Online. Hence, players might wonder which one's the fastest option. The Criminal Enterprises update introduced two great new additions to the top five, so there is plenty of new content to discuss here.

This top five listicle should be relevant for a while since no other new cars are planned to use Hao's Special Works modifications after the Vigero ZX's release within The Criminal Enterprises update.

Note: These figures only consider the vehicles' top speeds with HSW modifications, meaning their default top speeds aren't in the discussion here.

The five fastest HSW vehicles in GTA Online

5) Banshee (153 mph)

The Banshee (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hao's Special Works completely revitalized some cars. Take the Banshee, for example. It was an unremarkable Sports car before the next-gen update arrived. Its best top speed went from 117.75 mph to 153 mph, which was absolutely bonkers to think of at the time.

Most GTA Online players were shocked at how quick some of these old vehicles became, thanks to Hao's Special Works. However, some of the new fastest cars weren't even in the old-gen consoles, as evident in the next entry on this list.

4) S95 (155.5 mph)

The S95 (Image via Rockstar Games)

When HSW modifications were first introduced into GTA Online, the S95 was the fastest car around. That's no longer the case since The Criminal Enterprises update has significantly changed things. Nonetheless, it's still one of the quickest cars in the entire game.

It's also the fastest Sports car in the game, although it's worth mentioning that the next entry on this list can only be used in races involving other Sports cars. Naturally, GTA Online players should know what it is.

3) Stirling GT (156.8 mph)

The Stirling GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Stirling GT used to be the fastest car in GTA Online until the Vigero ZX was released in The Criminal Enterprises update. This update also made the car completely bulletproof, which isn't a trait that applies to anything else on this list.

One aspect that makes this car so interesting is that it's eligible for both races featuring either Sports or Sports Classics. More often than not, most automobiles in this game are limited to a single vehicle class, thus making this distinction noteworthy.

1 (tied) - Hakuchou Drag (157.5 mph)

The Hakuchou Drag (Image via Rockstar Games)

Motorcycles tend to be faster than regular cars, so it's not surprising to see the Hakuchou Drag rank this high up. The more surprising part is that it shares a top speed with another HSW vehicle. Before getting into that, it's worth mentioning that the Hakuchou Drag doesn't need to wheelie to reach top speed.

Instead, players just need to lean forward to reach full speed. That simple difference makes it easier to drive compared to other motorcycles. GTA Online players should know that a non-HSW bike is faster than the Hakuchou Drag.

However, the Reever requires constant wheelies, which might not be for everybody.

1 (tied) - Vigero ZX (157.5 mph)

The Vigero ZX (Image via Rockstar Games)

The current fastest car in GTA Online is the most recent HSW vehicle introduced into the game. The Vigero ZX has an astonishing top speed of 157.5 mph, tying it with the Hakuchou Drag for being the fastest HSW vehicle in the game as of The Criminal Enterprises update.

Unsurprisingly, it's also at the top of the Muscle car class. There aren't any other new HSW vehicles to be introduced in The Criminal Enterprises update, meaning that its spot at the top is to remain uncontested for a while.

