GTA Online’s latest update has made the Stirling GT completely bulletproof

Rockstar has randomly made the Stirling GT completely bulletproof in GTA Online's most recent update.

Accidents happen in development, so it's not surprising that Rockstar Games would have messed up here. This has happened before, as evidenced by the regular Kuruma being bulletproof prior to The Contract DLC.

This change isn't entirely out of nowhere since the Stirling GT did recently get some new customization features, including some HSW modifications. It is now the fastest car in the entire game, and this new bug only makes it an even more enticing purchase.

The Stirling GT is now completely bulletproof in GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update

R* updated the Stirling GT with Livery support.

but repeated the mess up they did with the Kuruma with the Tuners DLC.

meaning the Stirling GT is now fully bulletproof and you can´t be shot out off.

left before the DLC and right After.

The tweet above shows a technical look at what's recently changed with this Sports Classic car. The left side is the old hitbox, while the right showcases the new one. GTA Online players should note that the left model has some red textures around the window and car door area, meaning players can get shot through that space.

The right model lacks that, which is why the Stirling GT is now entirely bulletproof. Explosives can still destroy it, but regular NPCs seldom possess such an arsenal. Just remember that players can destroy it with a single explosive.

The above video demonstrates how the car's windows cannot break via bullets anymore. It's unknown when Rockstar Games will fix this issue, but as it stands now, it's 100% bulletproof in GTA Online. Keep in mind that the Stirling GT is also the fastest car in the entire game, going up to an impressive top speed of 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h).

Both its speed and newly bugged defensive capabilities are well worth the price of $975,000 for the car and $900,000 for the HSW upgrade. Even if this bug gets patched in the next major update, GTA Online players will still have a blazingly fast car at their disposal.

Note: Players don't need HSW upgrades for it to be bulletproof. A default Stirling GT will work just fine.

Buying the Stirling GT in GTA Online

Benefactor is the name of the manufacturer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Naturally, these attributes make this vehicle seem well-worth buying (especially before it inevitably gets patched). Those who wish to purchase it can do the following:

Bring up your in-game phone. Go to the Legendary Motorsports website. Players will find the Stirling GT quickly under the "2 Door" section. Pick any of the colors and then select the "Order" option. Wait for the car to be delivered to the garage of your choice.

It will cost GTA Online players $975,000. If they want the amazing top speed associated with its HSW upgrades, they would need to fork over an additional $900,000 (although it isn't required since the vehicle is impervious to bullets).

Rockstar Games hasn't commented on this being a feature or a bug, but players should most likely go with the latter and anticipate a patch.

