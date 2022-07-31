What is the fastest car in GTA Online since The Criminal Enterprises update?

The Criminal Enterprises update introduced several new vehicles into GTA Online, prompting players to wonder which one's the fastest. More vehicles are expected to be released in the future via dripfeed, but the fastest among the current selection is an HSW car.

For those who don't know, the current fastest car in all of GTA Online is the Stirling GT. The original one only went up to 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h), which isn't impressive. However, it's the HSW performance upgrade that imbues it with the highest speed in the game. With that being said, its new top speed is 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h).

Note: This article won't discuss the infinite handbrake boost bug with low grip tires, as Rockstar is likely to patch that out later.

The Stirling GT is the fastest car in GTA Online thanks to HSW performance upgrades

The previous record holder was the Karin S95 with HSW modifications. That vehicle had a top speed of 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h), which is barely slower than the Benefactor Stirling GT's record of 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h). Keep in mind that there are faster motorcycles, helicopters, and planes in GTA Online.

These impressive top speeds simply make them quicker than any other automobile in the game. The fastest car that doesn't use HSW modifications is the Grotti Vigilante, while the quickest non-weaponized and non-HSW automobile would be the Ocelot Pariah.

Here is a quick comparison of their top speeds:

Stirling GT: 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h)

156.80 mph (252.34 km/h) Vigilante: 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h)

147.00 mph (236.57 km/h) Pariah: 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h)

Do note that only PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players have access to Hao's Special Works.

Stirling GT information

Players might want to learn more about the new king of speed in GTA Online. The Stirling GT boasts the following specs:

Vehicle cost: $975,000

$975,000 HSW upgrade cost: $900,000

$900,000 Vehicle Class: Sports Classic

Sports Classic Top Speed (No HSW): 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h)

112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) Top Speed (HSW): 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h)

156.80 mph (252.34 km/h) Vehicle Capacity: Two seats

One should know that HSW upgrades can be disabled in races by the host. If that happens, an unaware player would be driving a significantly slower vehicle in that race. Its top speed without HSW upgrades is unimpressive within the Sports Classic vehicle class, as it stands at 22nd on Broughy1322's data.

A screenshot featuring the Stirling GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

With HSW modifications, it has the highest top speed out of any Sports Classic, not to mention any car in general. PC, Xbox One and PS4 players don't have access to HSW modifications, leaving Vigilante as their only option for tremendous speed.

GTA Online will likely introduce another blazingly quick automobile that will probably use an HSW upgrade of some kind. Considering the current selection, players might receive another top contender in terms of speed and acceleration.

