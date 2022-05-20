Top 10 fastest non-HSW cars in GTA Online

There are plenty of non-HSW vehicles that are still blazingly fast in GTA Online.

Hao's Special Works is a new feature found in the next-gen version of GTA Online, but it is missing in the past-gen ports of the game.

With this being the case, some PS4, PC, and Xbox One players might want to know what are the fastest non-HSW cars in the game.

Note: An HSW vehicle can be on this list if it's fast enough without HSW upgrades.

Ranking the 10 fastest non-HSW cars in GTA Online

10) Vapid Dominator (Arena War) & Bravado Banshee 900R - 131 mph

The Nightmare variant of the Dominator (Image via Rockstar Games)

These two cars are completely different from one another in many ways, yet they share an identical top speed as estimated by Broughy1322.

In this case, they have a top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h), making them tied for tenth place in the list of fastest non-HSW cars in the game.

A topless Banshee 900R (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dominator (Arena War) is a weaponized vehicle, whereas the Banshee 900R is just an ordinary Super car that is better suited for races.

It should be noted that there will be two more Arena War vehicles on this list, which might surprise some players considering how minor Arena War is in general.

9) Principe Deveste Eight - 131.75 mph

The Deveste Eight does have Hao's Special Works upgrades, but it doesn't need it to be blazingly fast (Image via Rockstar Games)

Technically, the Deveste Eight does have Hao's Special Work performance upgrades available. However, it is still the ninth fastest non-HSW car without them enabled, going up to an impressive 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h) in GTA Online.

It's only behind the 811 as a non-weaponized Super car in terms of top speed.

8) Pfister 811 - 132.5 mph

A blazingly fast Super car (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pfister 811 is the fastest non-weaponized Super car in GTA Online without HSW upgrades enabled. It comes out at an impressive top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h) and is a terrific option for any race with straight roads.

Its turning capabilities can be a bit disappointing, making it less suitable for races with tight turns.

7) Imperator (Arena War) - 132.75 mph

The Future Shock variant (Image via Rockstar Games)

This car is another Arena War vehicle, and it's the seventh-fastest non-HSW car in GTA Online. It goes up to an impressive top speed of 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h) and has excellent acceleration for being in the Muscle vehicle class.

The Imperator can also have Boost, Shunt, and Jump modifications to make the vehicle even more fun to drive.

6) Pegassi Toreador - 135.25 mph

How it looks like outside of its submersible state (Image via Rockstar Games)

Freemode players should already be aware of how helpful the Pegassi Toreador is in GTA Online. It has unlimited missiles, can endure a few direct missiles, and has great speed to boot.

The Toreador has a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h) and can efficiently use a booster to reach those top speeds.

It's noticeably slower when it's in its submersible mode, but that doesn't detract from its high top speed on land.

5) Grotti Itali RSX - 135.3 mph

One of the fastest Sports cars in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every serious racer in GTA Online should recognize this vehicle. The Itali RSX is an unbelievably fast Sports car, capable of going up to 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h). Not using either this or the Pariah is practically throwing in non-HSW Sports races.

Predictably, the Itali RSX has top-tier acceleration and handling, making it suitable in practically any race where it's eligible.

4) Ocelot Pariah - 136 mph

The iconic Pariah (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ocelot Pariah is the fastest non-weaponized vehicle that doesn't have HSW upgrades. It's considerably cheaper than the Itali RSX, despite being slightly faster with a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h).

Nonetheless, it is a little worse at turning compared to the Itali RSX.

3) Declasse Scramjet - 137 mph

Its jumping capabilities are a lot of fun (Image via Rockstar Games)

The remaining three vehicles here are all weaponized. This Super car has an impressive top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) along with a powerful booster.

This non-HSW car can also jump up a respectable distance. This can be used in conjunction with the booster for extra mobility.

2) ZR380 (Arena War) - 140.5 mph

The Apocalypses variant (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will find the ZR380 to be the fastest Arena War vehicle in the game. It has a mighty top speed of 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h). It should be noted that it's also the fastest car that can take more than one rocket.

Aside from that, it has the usual Arena War modifications that make it a formidable weaponized vehicle.

1) Grotti Vigilante - 147 mph

The fastest non-HSW car (Image via Rockstar Games)

The fastest non-HSW car is the Grotti Vigilante, which boasts an extremely impressive top speed of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h).

This Batmobile-looking vehicle has the standard machine guns and missiles that GTA Online players know and love, as well as a good booster.

If one only cares about fast cars, they won't be disappointed with the Grotti Vigilante.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

